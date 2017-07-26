WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

GOVERNOR: NO BUDGET UNTIL MAYBE OCTOBER

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he doesn’t foresee an agreement on a new two-year, state budget for Connecticut until possibly the fall. The Democrat told reporters Wednesday it could take until September or October for state lawmakers to reach a deal on a new, two-year plan that covers a projected $5 billion deficit. Malloy says the impasse is “more likely to be protracted than it is to be short-term.” Wednesday marked the first of six furlough days affecting nonprofit social service providers, when no employment or day support programs are reimbursed by the state under an executive order Malloy is using to run state government without a budget in place. Providers of programs for people with disabilities held events across the state to highlight the negative impact of the impasse.

GOVERNOR SIGNS ANTI-DISCRIMINATION EXECUTIVE ORDER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an executive order directing the Connecticut National Guard not to discriminate against transgender people. The move Wednesday comes as the Democrat condemned President Donald Trump’s plan to ban transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the military. Malloy calls Trump’s plan “ignorant and profoundly troubling.” Malloy says he believes any able person who wishes to serve in the military should have that right. His executive order directs the Connecticut National Guard, the Connecticut Air National Guard and the other armed forces of the state to take no action that discriminates against service members in enlistment, promotion or any other aspect of their service. The order would be superseded by any federal law, regulation or formal directive from the U.S. Department of Defense.

FIRE RAVAGES NORTH STONINGTON ANIMAL RESCUE OPERATION

Fire has destroyed the home of a North Stonington animal rescuer. Crews were called around 11 AM Wednesday to 182 Cossaduck Hill Road to find the structure engulfed in flames. It’s the home of Cathy Leinart, the owner of Cathy’s Rottie Rescue, Rehab and Sanctuary. No one was home at the time, and all 19 dogs in her care watched the fire from their outdoor kennels, along with some horses. Three dogs escaped, but were recovered unharmed. No injuries reported. Leinart says she’s getting help from the Red Cross and others to find new temporary living spaces for her family, and the animals.

SANCTUARY WOMAN GRANTED STAY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A housekeeper and mother of four who received sanctuary in a New Haven church has been granted an emergency stay of a deportation order that would have sent her back to her native Guatemala. Nury Chavarria, who entered the U.S. 24 years ago, had been fitted with an ankle bracelet in June and ordered out of the country by July 20. She instead took refuge inside the Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal church in New Haven. Gov. Dannel Malloy says that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreed Wednesday to take another look at Chavarria’s case and a U.S. District Court judge issued the stay. The 43-year-old, who lives in Norwalk has four children ranging in age from 9 to 21. Her oldest child suffers from cerebral palsy. She had been denied asylum, but had been granted yearly stays and work permits since 2009.

IMMIGRATION FRAUD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A 52-year-old Stamford man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he ran a marriage scam designed to help immigrants obtain legal status in the United States. David Nikolashvili, a citizen of the Republic of Georgia, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to making a false swearing in an immigration matter. Prosecutors say Nikolashvili arranged marriages for about 50 to 60 citizens of European countries. They say those people would give Nikolashvili between $12,000 and $16,000 to set up marriages with U.S. citizens, whom he would pay to enter into the sham relationships. Nikolashvili faces up to 10 years in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 27.

KILLINGLY BOY TO GET TRANSPLANT

A four year old Killingly boy who had a role in the 2016 movie “Patriot’s Day” now faces a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Lucas Kelley suffers from CDG, which affects the body’s immune system. A matching donor was found while Kelley was on the movie set. He’s to undergo more than two weeks of chemotherapy in October, before the surgery occurs. He’ll then spend several months in virtual quarantine, but is expected to fully recover. A Go Fund Me page has been established to help his family deal with expenses.

DRIVE-THRU DUI

A Florida woman has been busted after police say she was found drunk behind the wheel at the McDonald’s drive-thru window in East Lyme. 56-year-old Rachel Kirker was arrested just after 12:20 this morning. She’s been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on August 3rd.

UCONN-NIKE DEAL EXTENDED

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – The University of Connecticut has signed a $32.45 million sponsorship extension with Nike. The deal will have the apparel-maker provide UConn athletic teams with uniforms, footwear, practice gear, other apparel and equipment through the 2022-23 academic year. The school says Nike also will make cash payments to the school. Nike has been the apparel provider for UConn athletics since 2008, when it signed the first all-sports deal in school history. That 10-year, $46 million deal, was one of the biggest in the country at the time. It has allowed Nike to use the university brand on products, advertise at UConn athletic venues and receive free tickets to game.