WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SHOTS FIRED

Last night just after 11, Norwich police responded to numerous 911 reports of shots fired in the McKinley Avenue area. Officers determined that a large house party had just ended and an unknown person fired approximately five gunshots toward the crowd. No injuries were reported. The Detective Division continues to investigate.

HOUSE RESTRICTS PLUM ISLAND SALE

For the second time in two years, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill yesterday blocking the sale of Plum Island to a private bidder. The New York island’s federal animal disease research laboratory is scheduled to relocate to Kansas in 2022. If the House bill passes in the Senate, it would put the focus on conservation of the land instead of private development.

CROSSLEY CONVICTED

A former Lisbon man was found guilty of five counts of risk of injury to a minor yesterday in New London Superior Court. Douglas Crossley Jr. faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the sexual assault charges. He chose to go to trial instead of taking a plea deal. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 5th.

CHARTER CHANGES IN GROTON

The Groton Charter Revision Commission briefed the town council last night on proposed changes that they are recommending. Among those, dissolving the Representative Town Meeting, installing a Board of Finance and holding an annual budget referendum with separate votes for town and education budgets. The commission will hold a public meeting on the proposed plans in mid-August.

SCHOOL TRAFFIC TO IMPROVE

Town workers in Plainfield are expected to create a new driveway in the coming weeks on the Moosup Elementary School property. A new parking area with 50 to 60 staff spots will be added. The changes should eliminate some of the parking and traffic safety issues the school has experienced. The project is expected to be finished before classes begin in August.