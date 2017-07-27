THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

GOOD NEWS FOR MOHEGAN SUN

Quarterly earnings are up for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, according to figures announced Thursday. Net revenues during the 3-month period ending June 30th are up more than 8-percent, compared to the same time last year. Gaming revenues are up 6-percent, non-gaming revenues 14-and-a-half percent. President and Chief Executive officer Mitchell Etess says Mohegan Sun showed increases across the board, while its Pennsylvania-based Mohegan Sun Pocono complex showed decreased revenue. Etess says a main reason for Mohegan Sun’s success is due to its second hotel, which opened in November.

THOMPSON PW DIRECTOR CHARGED WITH LARCENY

Thompson’s Public Works Director faces larceny charges after being accused of using town money to buy a piece of construction equipment for his own use. 63-year old Leo Adams turned himself in to state police Thursday. Authorities say Adams bought the equipment last September. The police report doesn’t specify exactly what the equipment is. Adams is out on 10-thousand dollars bond, and is due in court August 9th.

PRISON FOR LEDYARD MAN

A Ledyard man will serve ten years behind bars after kidnapping the mother of his child, and then physically assaulting the mother in his home. 33-year old Christopher Mimms engaged police in a six hour standoff in April before surrendering. Police say he kicked and punched the woman, who he says he had known since he was 12 years old. He says the child was in the home at the time, but didn’t witness the attack. Court records show Mimms had been released from prison just two weeks prior to the attack, on a separate domestic violence incident involving another woman.

JACARUSO TO BE HONORED

A ten-year member of the Norwich Board of Education will be recognized for her volunteer work in the local community. Yvette Jacaruso will be honored by United Community and Family Services as this year’s recipient of the Palmer Davies Leadership Award. It’s named after the two founders of UCFS, Fannie Palmer and Emily Davies. Jacaruso has been a teacher and administrator in the Norwich and Groton Public Schools, as well as an adjunct professor at the University of New Haven and Mitchell College in New London. She’s served on the boards of several local community organizations, including Otis Library. A gathering in her honor takes place September 15th at the American Wharf Marina in Norwich.

GUATEMALAN WANTS TO STAY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Supporters of a Guatemalan man facing deportation have called on federal officials to allow him to stay in Connecticut while he continues efforts to become a U.S. citizen. Joel Colindres entered the country illegally in 2004 and married a U.S. citizen in 2010. He and his wife live in New Fairfield with their 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter. Dozens of supporters rallied Thursday outside the federal courthouse in Hartford in what police called a peaceful protest. Democratic U.S. Sens. Christopher Murphy and Richard Blumenthal issued statements criticizing President Donald Trump’s tough policies on immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Colindres says his most recent request to delay his deportation was declined and he was ordered to leave the country Aug. 17, despite having no criminal record.