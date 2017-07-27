THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

DRIVE IN DORIAN’S MEMORY

The Westerly boy whose wish to become famous in China before he died is being remembered today, and you’re asked to take part. A blood drive at Stonington Police Headquarters is being held in the memory of Dorian Murray until 6 PM. Murray died from a rare form of pancreatic cancer in March, 2016, but not until after his desire to see the Great Wall of China inspired a “hashtag-D-Strong” campaign on social media that went worldwide. Red Cross spokesman Kelly Isenor says having a blood drive this time of year is especially needed, since summer is slow for donations. Isenor says Dorian received hundreds of donated blood products during his 4-year battle against cancer. Walk-ins are being accepted today, but you can make an appointment to donate by going on-line at redcrossblood.org, downloading the Red Cross donor app, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Dorian’s father is a Stonington Police Officer.

DERBYGATE BEING RESOLVED

The Groton City Board of Ethics is expected next week to come to a resolution on Derbygate. Three Groton Utilities officials went on retreats to the Kentucky Derby as guests of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. Earlier this year, the ethics board found probable cause that the trips violated Groton’s ethics code. The board meets Tuesday and Mayor Keith Hedrick believes a decision will come down.

TROOPER LOSS PROMPTS WATCH REQUEST

Losing a resident state trooper has the Jewett City warden again trying to establish a neighborhood watch. Al Geer will bring the idea to the Board of Warden and Burgesses next month. The idea was rejected in 2014 after a series of vandalism. Since the beginning of this month, Jewett City has been down to one resident state trooper from two. Griswold First Selectman Kevin Skulczyck says he’ll help push the neighborhood watch idea through.

NO BRAINER

Lisbon’s first selectman is seeking re-election. Thomas Sparkman says he will run for an 11th term this fall. So far the Republican has no opposition. Sparkman has been in office since 1997. He says a lot has been done in 20 years but there is more to do. Sparkman says the decision to run again was a “no brainer.”