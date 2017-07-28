FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

KEEP DACA

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s congressional delegation is urging the Secretary of Homeland Security to legally defend a program giving temporary status to young immigrants who are in the country illegally. The delegation members, all Democrats, say the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is vital for more than 10,000 Connecticut young men and women. In a letter sent Friday to Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, the delegation says any action by the Republican administration to “stop or suspend the DACA program will drastically disrupt the lives” of the young Connecticut immigrants. Many graduating from high school are pursuing college degrees in fields such as engineering, nursing and law enforcement. This month, Kelly told Hispanic lawmakers the program that protects young immigrants from deportation is likely illegal, though he is personally supportive.

KILLER PLANS TO HAVE PSYCHIATRIST ON WITNESS STAND

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A convicted killer being sued by the mother of a teenage girl he stabbed to death at their Connecticut high school plans to have a psychiatrist testify he was mentally ill and couldn’t control himself, if the civil case goes to trial. Christopher Plaskon’s lawyer filed a court document earlier this month saying Atlanta psychiatrist Peter Ash would testify about Plaskon’s mental illness, which wasn’t disclosed. Prosecutors said Plaskon fatally stabbed 16-year-old classmate Maren Sanchez at Jonathan Law High School in Milford in 2014, after she rejected his prom invitation. Plaskon, now 20, pleaded no contest to murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. His criminal case lawyer considered an insanity defense. Sanchez’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Plaskon, his parents and the city of Milford.

MORE TROUBLE FOR AMISTAD?

One of the many non-profit groups anxiously awaiting a final Connecticut state budget from lawmakers is “Discovering Amistad”. Budget cuts listed in the executive order being used by Governor Dannel Malloy to temporarily run state government includes more than 291-thousand dollars for the group overseeing operations of the replica slave ship. Amistad chairman Len Miller says if the money doesn’t come through, its group may have to disband. The organization took over operations of Amistad in 2014, after its previous owner, Amistad America, lost its non-profit status, for failing to file tax returns for three years, as it sank deeper in debt.

CT, RI A-G’S SEEK BILL PROTECTING TRANSGENDER IN MILITARY

HONOLULU (AP) – The top legal officers in 18 states and the District of Columbia are asking Congress to pass legislation prohibiting discrimination against transgender service members. Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin sent the letter dated Thursday. It asks the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Armed Services committees to include transgender protections in the National Defense Authorization Act. Eighteen other attorneys general also signed the document. The letter says President Donald Trump’s policy banning transgender service members from the military “violates fundamental constitutional and American values.” Attorneys general from the following joined Hawaii in signing the letter: California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

NEGATIVE SKEETER RESULTS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – State environmental officials have not found West Nile virus or eastern equine encephalitis in the latest round of mosquito tests in Rhode Island. The Department of Environmental Management says 110 mosquito samples from 28 traps set statewide on July 5 and 106 mosquito samples from 28 traps set on July 10 tested negative. The department said earlier this month that the first mosquitoes of the year had tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus. The virus was found in mosquito samples collected in Tiverton, Pawtucket and Westerly June 26. The remaining 95 samples from 24 traps set June 26 tested negative for West Nile and eastern equine encephalitis. The agency traps mosquitoes weekly and tests them at state health laboratories. Results are pending for traps set July 17.

PAZ WANTS HIS MONEY!!

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – Boxer Vinny Paz is suing the makers of a Hollywood film about his life, claiming they forged his signature and owe him $175,000.O The Rhode Island native, whose life was chronicled in the 2016 film “Bleed for This,” says he was promised $300,000 but only paid $125,000. He also says that three agreements with the production company had forged signatures using his former last name, Pazienza, which he legally changed in 2000. WPRI-TV reports that producer Chad Verdi, director Ben Younger and Younger’s production company are named as defendants. In a counterclaim, they denied the allegations and said Paz voluntarily reduced his fees because the film was having trouble securing funding. Neither Paz nor the defendants responded to requests for comment.