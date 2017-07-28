FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

SATTI OUT

New London City Councilor John Satti failed this week to win the Democrat Party’s endorsement for another term. Current Council President Anthony Nolan barely hung on. He was not on the initial list of endorsed candidates but received a floor nomination and the 4th most votes to secure a spot.

RILEY GETS RAISE

Stonington Superintendent of Schools Van Riley is getting a raise. Riley praised in the latest evaluation from the Stonington Board of Education and with the compliments comes a 2.5 percent salary hike and a one year extension on his contract. The board says Riley is a strong manager and leader. He’s been superintendent since 2012.

13 SUBS AUTHORIZED

The House of Representatives Thursday passes a spending bill that authorizes production of up to 13 Virginia-class submarines. That means in some years, Electric Boat in Groton and Newport News in Virginia may build three submarines. The number of subs authorized was left blank until Second District Congressman Joe Courtney got an amendment passed that specifically called for the 13. However, no money was authorized to fund the boost in production.

STANLEY HONORED

Every year, the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut presents the William Crawford Distinguished Service Award to a community leader who demonstrates a willingness to help others. This year’s recipient is Bill Stanley, who serves as Vice President of Development and Community Relations for Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Stanley has volunteered for many non-profit organizations over the years. He says public service is in his blood. He was chairman of the New London Development Corporation for six years and sat on the campaign cabinet for the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut for 12 years. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Three Rivers Community College. Stanley will be formally honored during a special dinner celebration on November 9th at the Mystic Marriott.

BANK STREET LOSES LANE

On Wednesday evening, New London Police and Public Works crews cleared Bank Street and by Thursday morning the street was transformed. The two lanes of traffic east of Tilley Street are now one, with “buffer” areas alongside parallel parking spaces. The plan is intended to make the street safer. While many business owners are waiting to see how the new traffic patterns will work out before commenting, some are optimistic about the safety aspects that come with the change.

RATS!

The Stonington Board of Selectmen received an update on Wednesday concerning the rat “infestation” in Pawcatuck. A Ledge Light Health District official did not go as far as to say that the problem is stabilized, but staff are visiting home owners to educate them about the problem, and to look for signs of the rodents. Supervisor Ryan McCammon also noted that Ledge Light staff is following up with the owners of 12 properties where rats were spotted.