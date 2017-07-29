SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

CAR CRASHED INTO HOME IN NEW LONDON

New London, Ct. – New London Police continue to investigate a Thursday night crash of a light-colored car into the corner of a Truman Street home that caused minor damage to the home. The New London Day reports it was unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the crash. Police have not yet made any arrests in the case. Building and fire officials were notified.

TWO KILLINGLY RESIDENTS ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Killingly, Ct. – Two Killingly residents were arrested around 5:30 Friday afternoon after state police officers from Troop D obtained search warrants following an investigation that revealed the couple were processing and selling heroin from their residence. Troopers located Julio Valentin on the Danielson footbridge and found him to be in possession of 10 bags of heroin. Following a search of the apartment troopers located another 60 bags of heroin, pre-packaged for sale, and approximately $600.00 cash. Valentin and Linda Eldredge both of 36 Prospect Ave, in Killingly were taken into custody and charged with Possession of Heroin With Intent to Sell and Possession of Heroin. Valentin was held on a $75,000 dollar bond and is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on july 31st. Eldredge was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior court on Aug 9th.

TWO MEN SOUGHT FOR STEALING BABY FORMULA AT WATERFORD TARGET

Waterford police are looking for two men accused of stealing baby formula from Target on Tuesday. Anyone with information should contact police at 860-442-9451.The suspects reportedly stole 28 cans of baby formula, valued at $447.

ANNUAL SUNFLOWER EVENT IN GRISWOLD

Griswold, Ct. (WFSB) – Sunflowers for Wishes is an annual event at a local farm to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “The perfect place to be on a sunny day. I’m actually a cancer survivor a childhood cancer survivor so it’s really close to my heart,” said Julia Bery of Bethany. Each year over 14 acres of sunflowers are planted at Buttonwood Farms in Griswold. Usually, the farm harvests 300,000 blooms every summer. “It’s going good. A beautiful sunny day today. It’s been a challenging year because of all the wet weather we’ve had. But it’s a beautiful day and a lot of people here. This will be our 15th year for sunflowers for wishes and all these people are here to help support Make A Wish Foundation in Connecticut,” said Dwayne Button, of Buttonwood Farms. He tows children around the flower patch on what’s called the “Cow Train.” Bouquets of five sunflowers are sold for $10 to go to Make-A-Wish, and some go far as to get purchase the sunflower shirts. Over the past 13 seasons, Buttonwood Farms has donated over $1 million to Make-A-Wish Foundation, and people come from near and far to admire and enjoy. “We came down because when he was a baby, sunflowers were his favorite and it was actually the flower of my husband and I had at my wedding,” said Tovah Stephenson, of Providence, RI. Sunflower tours will end on Sunday, and the following Sunday, the cows will be let in to eat and clean up the mess.

19 ATTORNEYS GENERAL SEEK MILITARY TRANSGENDER PROTECTIONS

HONOLULU (AP) – The top legal officers in 18 states and the District of Columbia are asking Congress to pass legislation prohibiting discrimination against transgender service members. Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin sent the letter dated Thursday. It asks the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Armed Services committees to include transgender protections in the National Defense Authorization Act. Eighteen other attorneys general also signed the document. The letter says President Donald Trump’s policy banning transgender service members from the military “violates fundamental constitutional and American values.” Attorneys general from the following joined Hawaii in signing the letter: California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

CONNECTICUT MAN GETS 10 YEARS IN PRISON FOR KIDNAPPING

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man who kidnapped the mother of his child has been sentenced to 10 year in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Mims was sentenced Thursday by a Superior Court judge in New London. The Day reports he entered an Alford plea in May to first-degree kidnapping in a negotiated sentence with the prosecution. Mims was arrested last April after a standoff with police. He said Thursday he never meant to hurt the woman he victimized. Mims pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine, which means he doesn’t admit to charges but acknowledged the state has enough evidence to convict him. If the case went to trial, Mims could have faced up to 38 years in prison. The woman did not attend Thursday’s hearing, and has been granted a permanent restraining order.

DOCTOR: KILLER WAS MENTALLY ILL, COULDN’T CONTROL HIMSELF

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A convicted killer being sued by the mother of a teenage girl he stabbed to death at their Connecticut high school plans to have a psychiatrist testify he was mentally ill and couldn’t control himself, if the civil case goes to trial. Christopher Plaskon’s lawyer filed a court document earlier this month saying Atlanta psychiatrist Peter Ash would testify about Plaskon’s mental illness, which wasn’t disclosed. Prosecutors said Plaskon fatally stabbed 16-year-old classmate Maren Sanchez at Jonathan Law High School in Milford in 2014, after she rejected his prom invitation. Plaskon, now 20, pleaded no contest to murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. His criminal case lawyer considered an insanity defense. Sanchez’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Plaskon, his parents and the city of Milford.

DELEGATION SAYS 10,000 CONNECTICUT DACA STUDENTS AT RISK

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s congressional delegation is urging the Secretary of Homeland Security to legally defend a program giving temporary status to young immigrants who are in the country illegally. The delegation members, all Democrats, say the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is vital for more than 10,000 Connecticut young men and women. In a letter sent Friday to Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, the delegation says any action by the Republican administration to “stop or suspend the DACA program will drastically disrupt the lives” of the young Connecticut immigrants. Many graduating from high school are pursuing college degrees in fields such as engineering, nursing and law enforcement. This month, Kelly told Hispanic lawmakers the program that protects young immigrants from deportation is likely illegal, though he is personally supportive.

MAN ACCUSED OF BURNING 5 YEAR OLD GIRL WITH HOT IRON

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man has been arrested on charges that he intentionally burned his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter with an iron because she may have wrinkled his clothes. The Bristol Press reports that 33-year-old Victor Diaz, of Bristol, was arraigned Thursday on charges including assault and reckless endangerment. vestigators say he burned the girl through her jeans after she rolled onto his clothes while he was ironing. The girl’s father saw the injury shortly after it happened in September, police say, but the girl’s mother told him it was a rash. Months later, he noticed the scar was shaped like an iron, and the girl told him what happened. He reported her claims to police.

Diaz has not entered a plea. He is free on $150,000 bond.

POLICE: SHOOTING OF TEEN, BOY WAS DRIVE – BY, SUSPECTS SOUGHT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP- FOX CONNECTICUT)) – Police say the shooting of a 5-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in East Hartford was a drive-by shooting and authorities continue searching for suspects. Police on Friday identified the man as Michael Atkinson, of Windsor. The boy’s name has not been released. Officials say both victims are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries at local hospitals. The two were shot Thursday afternoon outside a home on Great Hill Road. Police have not disclosed a motive. Authorities say they’re searching for a light blue or gray BMW sedan with tinted windows and minor passenger-side, front-end damage. Police released a photo of the car taken by a surveillance camera. Police Chief Scott Sansom called the shooting unacceptable and said officers are pursuing every lead.

BOXER VINNIE PAZ SUING MAKERS OF HOLLYWOOD BIOPIC FOR $175,000

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – Boxer Vinny Paz is suing the makers of a Hollywood film about his life, claiming they forged his signature and owe him $175,000. The Rhode Island native, whose life was chronicled in the 2016 film “Bleed for This,” says he was promised $300,000 but only paid $125,000. He also says that three agreements with the production company had forged signatures using his former last name, Pazienza, which he legally changed in 2000. WPRI-TV reports that producer Chad Verdi, director Ben Younger and Younger’s production company are named as defendants. In a counterclaim, they denied the allegations and said Paz voluntarily reduced his fees because the film was having trouble securing funding. Neither Paz nor the defendants responded to requests for comment.

DEEP STATE SWIMMING AREA WATER QUALITY REPORT

July 28 2017

The parks below are the swimming areas and beaches that the DEEP tests. Samples are collected weekly by DEEP staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.* Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. For information on closures of local swimming areas contact the local public health agency.

DEEP STATE PARKS AND FORESTS LOCATION STATUS SHORELINE Hammonasset Beach State Park Madison OPEN Rocky Neck S.P. Niantic OPEN Sherwood Island S.P. Westport OPEN Silver Sands S.P. Milford OPEN LAKES AND PONDS Black Rock S.P. Watertown OPEN Burr Pond S.P. Torrington OPEN Chatfield Hollow S.P. Killingworth OPEN Cockaponset State Forest Chester OPEN Day Pond S.P. Colchester OPEN Gardner Lake State Park Salem OPEN Gay City S.P. Hebron OPEN Hopeville Pond S.P. Griswold OPEN Indian Well S.P. Shelton OPEN Kettletown S.P. Southbury OPEN Lake Waramaug S.P. Kent OPEN Mashamoquet Brook S.P. Pomfret OPEN Mount Tom S.P. Litchfield OPEN Pachaug State Forest Voluntown OPEN Quaddick S.P. Thompson OPEN Squantz Pond S.P. New Fairfield OPEN Stratton Brook S.P. Simsbury OPEN Wadsworth Falls S.P. Middlefield OPEN Wharton Brook S.P. Wallingford OPEN

*Indicator bacteria are not disease causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.