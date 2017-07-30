SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) – Crews recovered the body of a 33-year-old New York man from Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday evening an hour and a half after he went missing. Moments before he went missing, family told Channel 3 that husband and father Ramiro Bonilla was playing with his 1-year-old daughter in the water. Bonilla, his wife and daughter were visiting family over the weekend. State Police said there were no indications that drugs or alcohol were a factor, and Bonilla did not have a medical problem. DEEP and Police stress to visitors that while Miller’s Pond State Park is a popular location, they urge caution to those who choose to swim there.

NORWICH PD: NY MAN PLANNED BANK ROBBERY

NORWICH – Norwich police said a 30-year-old New York resident armed with knives planned to rob a West Town Street bank on Saturday. The Bulletins says at approximately 11:50 a.m., Officers Kyle Besse and Brad Fournier responded to a report of a suspicious male behind the Dime Bank at 115 W. Town St.. On arrival, officers found the accused, later identified as Maximilian Beres, of 15 Dewey St., Port Jefferson Station, N.Y., in close proximity to the bank. Police said Beres parked his vehicle in a secluded location near the bank and was found wearing several layers of clothing. He was also found to be armed with two knives, police said. Police said Beres, who has an extensive criminal history, including a prior arrest for bank robbery in New York, plotted to rob the Dime Bank just before closing time. Police praised the actions of an “alert citizen” for helping thwart the alleged planned crime. Beres was charged with first-degree criminal attempt at robbery, criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a motor vehicle marker plate. He was held on a $250,000 bond pending his arraignment Monday in Norwich Superior Court.

NEW OWNER FOR NORWICH SCRAPYARD

NORWICH – The Bulletin reports David Waddington became the winning bidder Saturday in an auction to purchase the former Shetucket Iron & Metal scrapyard at Norwich Harbor. Waddington made the high bid of $260,000 for the 3.68-acre property at 7 New Wharf Road. Waddington owns and operates six scrapyards in Connecticut and Rhode Island. They include Connecticut Scrap in Uncasville, Ross Recycling in Putnam and Yerrington’s in North Stonington. He said he plans to keep the license “alive” at the Norwich scrapyard. The scrapyard closed last year amid disputes among members of the Seder family, who own it. Last year, a judge scheduled its sale at auction. Democratic Alderman H. Tucker Braddock, long a proponent of the city acquiring and redeveloping the site for public use, attended the auction and was disappointed in the outcome. Braddock also serves on the city’s Harbor Management Commission.

CT UNION BUDGET DEAL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Senate is slated to vote Monday on the state employee concessions agreement as some Democrats continue to review the deal. The package reached between Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and union leaders is projected to save $1.5 billion over two years and is considered key to an eventual state budget agreement. But there are concerns about whether it saves enough money and how it includes a four-year no-layoff provision, among other things.

KILLER’S BODY REMOVED FROM VETERANS CEMETERY

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A state official says the body of a man convicted of fatally stabbing three people in 1972 has been removed from the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Emily Hein recently told the New Haven Register that Guillermo Aillon’s body was relocated July 3. The removal came after the Register reported last year that Aillon was illegally buried at the veterans cemetery because he had been sentenced to life in prison for a capital crime.

RI RESCUE

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued two 15-year-old boys after their boat lost power off Rhode Island. A commercial towing company reported seeing the boys stranded on a break wall on Saturday. A Coast Guard crew member swam to the rocks and brought each boy to the rescue boat.

HEALTH CARE RALLY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — About 300 opponents of Republican efforts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act have rallied at the state Capitol to celebrate the U.S. Senate’s failure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Rally-goers shared stories of how they have benefited from the law and vowed to fight future repeal efforts at Saturday’s event.

WOMAN DEAD IN POOL ID’D

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 61-year-old woman who was found dead in the swimming pool at her South Kingstown home last weekend. Police on Saturday identified the woman as Nancy Degnan-Couch. Her husband told police that he found her floating face down in their pool on July 22. The cause of death remains under investigation.

GOVERNOR’S BAY DAY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Parking at all Rhode Island state beaches will be free for the annual Governor’s Bay Day. Gov. Gina Raimondo has declared Sunday as the 29th Governor’s Bay Day. In addition to free parking at all state beaches, people are allowed to fish Rhode Island’s saltwaters without a license. Round-trip fares on Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses to South County beaches are waived.