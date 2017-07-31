MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

SEASIDE MEETING TONIGHT

Another public hearing will be held in Waterford tonight where an environmental impact evaluation on the former Seaside Regional Center property will be presented. Since the governor announced that the state would take over the site instead of selling to a private developer, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been exploring whether the historic buildings can be re-used. Officials are hoping to open a lodge-style hotel on the land, which would be a state park.

DUMPSTER PLACED AT GARDNER

State officials have placed a dumpster at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, hoping to help solve the beach’s trash problem. The carry-in-carry-out policy at the park did not prevent people from leaving piles of trash behind. Salem First Selectman Kevin Lyden sees this as a step in the right direction, but he is hoping that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will implement an alcohol ban on the beach.

FIREFIGHTER TO BE ARRAIGNED

A West Thompson Fire Department lieutenant will be arraigned today in Danielson Superior Court. Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Hamill was arrested over the weekend, charged with second degree sexual assault. Hamill has been accused of having illegal sexual contact with a juvenile member of the department on several occasions.