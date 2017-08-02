WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

HEALTH OVERHAUL

The CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance exchange is warning that the two remaining insurers offering individual plans could decide to leave Access Health CT this fall. Jim Wadleigh told Access Health’s board of directors on Wednesday that “this is a threat knocking on our doors for the next open enrollment,” which begins Nov. 1. The two carriers, Anthem and ConnectiCare, have until Sept. 8 to notify Access Health CT whether they’ll still participate. There was a high of four insurers in 2015. Wadleigh says coverage for current Access Health CT customers will remain unchanged through December, no matter what happens in Washington.

DYING ON THE JOB

An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Connecticut has had a consistently low rate of workplace fatalities across all ages. On a national level, the rate of workplace fatalities has decreased, but older people are dying on the job at a higher rate than workers overall. In Connecticut, the death rate for older workers has been a bit higher than the rate for workers overall for most of the last decade, but both rates often have been among the lowest in the country. The number of older people in the workplace is increasing as baby boomers reject the traditional retirement age of 65.

GOVERNOR’S RACE

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has filed a federal lawsuit against the State Elections Enforcement Commission, seeking access to public campaign money as he explores a run for governor. The commission ruled in June that Ganim can’t access a grant from the Citizens’ Election Fund because he’s a convicted felon. Ganim says Connecticut’s public financing law creates an “unfair and unnecessary barrier” to public office and violates his constitutional rights to free speech, equal political opportunity and equal protection of the law. The 57-year-old Ganim served a seven-year prison sentence for steering public contracts in exchange for gifts before winning back his old job as mayor in 2015.

SABINO BACK ONLINE

After a two-year restoration project, the oldest active coal-fired steamboat in the United States is back in operation. Mystic Seaport spokesman Dan McFadden says Sabino offers extensive tours of the Mystic River. McFadden says Sabino cruises offer a unique opportunity to experience how people traveled in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The steamboat was built in Maine in 1908 and came to Mystic Seaport in 1973. It can carry up to 74 passengers. Cruises are being offered every day except Tuesday through October 9th.