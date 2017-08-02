WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

REPUBLICANS WANT SAY IN RIVERA REPLACEMENT

Next week, the New London school board is expected to formally begin the process of searching for a new superintendent to replace Manuel Rivera, who recently announced his intentions to resign as early as this month. But city Republicans are asking the Board to wait until after the November elections to choose a permanent replacement. GOP town committee chairman Shannon Brenek says just three of the current school board members are seeking re-election, so it’s best to put off a final decision on a new superintendent. Board President Scott Garbini says it would be foolish to do that if the city finds a suitable candidate for the job before Election Day.

ETHICS BOARD PROGRESSING

A public hearing will be held by the Groton City Board of Ethics to question several officials connected to Groton Utilities and the controversial Kentucky Derby retreats hosted by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. The board voted last night to have the city attorney schedule the hearing, which would enable them to hear from and question witnesses in open session. A recommendation will be issued to the City Council after the information gathered is studied.

LAWSUIT FILED IN WOMAN’S DEATH

The estate of a woman who fell from a Bank Street fire escape and died from the fall has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of New London and several downtown businesses. The Reardon Law firm, on behalf of the estate of Emily Eshenfelder, filed the suit on Monday, claiming that her death could have been prevented. The fire escape was in a dangerous state of disrepair and was condemned the day after the 2015 accident.

CITIES CELEBRATE POLICE AND COMMUNITY

Hundreds of city residents turned out for National Night out at Ocean Beach Park in New London last evening. New London resident Robin Harris was there with her grandson Amir Thomas. She hopes her grandson learned that police are friend and not foe. National Night Out has been celebrated since 1984. New London has participated the last seven years. Norwich Police held their event at Brown Park.

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY AT ATM

Waterford police are still searching for an armed suspect who they said tried to rob a woman using a drive-up ATM on July 23rd. According to Lt. Steve Bellos, the woman was approached at Liberty Bank on Boston Post Road at about 9:30 p.m. by a man with a handgun. She left the card and drove directly to the police station. Officers brought a K-9 unit to the scene but were unable to track the suspect. Anybody with information is encouraged to call the Waterford Police Dept.