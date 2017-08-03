THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

MYSTIC WOMAN KILLED

A Mystic woman is dead after crashing her car on I-95 in Rhode Island. It happened just before midnight on Tuesday. Police say 31-year-old Elizabeth Kingsland was driving southbound on 95 approaching exit 2 in Hopkinton when she collided with a tractor trailer. Her car then careened off the road, hitting a tree. Kingsland was pronounced dead at the scene. Rhode Island state police are investigating the crash.

CARPENTER WANTS NEW TRIAL

Beth Ann Carpenter is headed to federal court in an effort to have her murder conviction overturned. Carpenter is the former Ledyard attorney found guilty of convincing her boyfriend to hire a hit man to kill her brother in law. Anson Clinton was shot and killed in East Lyme in 1994, reportedly over his alleged abuse of his daughter. Carpenter fled to Ireland before being returned to the U.S. and convicted of conspiracy to commit capital felony in 2002.

DNA TEST GETS A HIT

A Putnam man currently in jail for bank robbery is being linked to a 2009 rape and home invasion. According to Putnam Police, Eric Sheridan was given a routine DNA test while in custody and it was a match for evidence taken in the cold case. Sheridan was charged last week with first degree sexual assault and home invasion. He also faces multiple counts of robbery and larceny charges in several judicial districts, including Danielson Superior Court, where he is scheduled to appear on Aug.11th.

ALLEN SENTENCED TOMORROW

The Plainfield woman, who was found guilty on multiple charges in June for failing to prevent her dogs from mauling a home health aide, will be sentenced tomorrow in Danielson Superior Court. Jenna Allen faces up to a year in prison. The case against her co-defendant, boyfriend Corey Beakey continues on Monday. He is charged with second degree reckless endangerment.

WHOSE DRONE IS IT?

A Norwich Public Utilities crew came upon a drone during a routine inspection Tuesday of the Occum water tank. NPU is using the discovery to remind the public to use drones safely, including staying away from public utility equipment and facilities. The owner of the Promark VRP drone is being asked to contact NPU to arrange for its’ return.

TAXES STILL OWED

A limited liability company that acquired 37 vacant properties in Montville in 2013, continues to avoid paying more than $1 million in taxes owed on the houses and empty land. CT Financial Partners missed the Aug.1st deadline for the 2016 tax year. The town could foreclose on the properties, but has not taken steps to do so. The structures and land have been empty for over a decade with various issues preventing development.

GOOD MEDICINE

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, mindful of statistics that show Native Americans at high suicide and substance abuse risk, have launched a program to address these issues. Last fall, the tribe secured a five year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to put a system in place to avoid adding to those statistics. The project name, in Pequot, translates to “good medicine.”