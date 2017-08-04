FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

FESTIVAL CANCELLED

Last year, about 15,000 people attended the first Revolution Rock Festival at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Despite the success of the first event, this year’s festival has been cancelled. The producers of the event cite circumstances beyond their control. Full refunds are being offered to anyone who purchased tickets. The festival was scheduled to take place on September 8th and 9th.

UCONN LAWSUIT

The parents of a University of Connecticut student who was killed by a campus fire department vehicle are seeking to add the national and local chapters of the Kappa Sigma fraternity as defendants in their wrongful death lawsuit. Authorities say 19-year-old sophomore Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door in October after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party, and was run over by an SUV responding to a call. Pally’s parents are suing the state and the driver. They filed a motion Friday asking a state judge in Hartford to allow them to add the fraternity chapters as defendants, saying the fraternity hosted the party.

BULLYING LAWSUIT

A Connecticut mother is suing New Haven schools, saying administrators did nothing when her seventh-grade son was bullied and knocked unconscious during class. The lawsuit says the boy was bullied for several years at Barnard Environmental Magnet School. The suit alleges the mother repeatedly notified staff at the school about the bullying. The lawsuit says the boy was punched in the face and knocked unconscious in December 2016, resulting in facial injuries, a concussion, headaches, severe emotional distress and suicidal thoughts.

PHISHING SCAMS

Federal prosecutors say a Nigerian citizen has been arrested in a scheme to obtain the personal information of school employees in Connecticut and file bogus tax returns. Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly announced Friday that Daniel Adekunle Ojo was arrested Thursday. Prosecutors say a Glastonbury school employee in February responded to a bogus email allegedly sent by Ojo providing tax information for about 1,600 school employees. Officials say the scheme netted $37,000 in refunds through the filing of fraudulent tax returns. Prosecutors say similar schemes affected the Groton school system.