FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PROMOTING CT ACROSS THE POND

Tourism promoters are hitting the road. They are going to Ireland and England next month for a five-day mission called “Tastes and Sights of Connecticut.” Officials say Eastern Connecticut will be featured because it’s thought to be the “jewel” in the state. About 20 representatives of different state and local organizations are expected to attend.

DROWNING OCEAN BEACH PARK’S FAULT

Ocean Beach Park managers and lifeguards were careless when a 19-year-old Montville woman drowned in 2015. That’s the claim in a wrongful death lawsuit against the New London Park filed by the family of Lobsang Dolma. A doctor claims Dolma was at the bottom of the pool for three minutes before anyone noticed. Ocean Beach management is not commenting on the lawsuit. No dollar amount is attached to the case.

COP CONTRACT TALKS GO TO ARBITRATION

Norwich police officers have been working for more than a year without a contract. Talks are headed to arbitration, according to city manager John Salamone. No date for a hearing has been set. Cops are working under the old contract which expired in June 2016.

CHILD PORN CHARGES FOR NORWICH MAN

A Norwich man is accused of possessing child porn. 32-year-old Thomas Walsh turned himself into state police on Thursday after finding out there was a warrant for his arrest. Troopers searched Walsh’s home back in April after the state police computer crimes unit discovered that files of suspected child porn were being shared from Walsh’s internet account. He was arraigned in Norwich Superior Court yesterday.

COPS DECRY SHORTAGE

The New London Police Union continues to criticize the city for failing to hire more officers. The department currently has 68 cops, 12 below the 80-officer minimum mandated by a city ordinance passed three years ago. Union President Todd Lynch says he believes many shootings in the city this summer have occurred, in part, because there aren’t enough officers on the street. He says burnout is a big problem for officers who are forced to work overtime. Mayor Mike Passero says he wanted to hire more cops this year, but it wasn’t possible because of an expected reduction in state aid.