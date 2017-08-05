SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

August 5, 2017

Skunk In Bed: Connecticut Boy Gets Stinky Wakeup
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed. Hamden Police say the 13-year-old was awoken in his upstairs bedroom by the skunk, which had climbed into bed with him. Police say the skunk apparently got into the home when it climbed through a hole in a trash can and a resident brought the can inside. It’s not clear how the skunk found its way into the boy’s bed, but no one was happy about the outcome. Hamden Animal Control Division responded to a call about at 6 a.m. on July 25. Police say an animal control officer arrived “to the poignant smell of skunk, which emanated throughout the house.” The family got the animal out of the house on their own.

Connecticut Officials Praise EPA Reversal On Emissions Rules

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s governor and top environmental official are praising Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt’s decision against delaying Obama-era rules intended to reduce emissions of smog-causing air pollutants. State officials previously criticized Pruitt for initially postponing implementation of the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards, arguing it would put Connecticut at an economic disadvantage against states they said ignore critical air quality issues and present a health risk to residents.  Malloy on Friday called Pruitt’s original planned delay “ill-advised.” Connecticut was one of 15 states that sued him over the move. At issue is an Oct. 1 deadline for states to begin meeting standards for ground-level ozone.  Pruitt made no mention of the lawsuit this week. He said his agency was being more responsive than past administrations to states’ needs.

Woman Gets 60 days Behind Bars For Rottweiler Attack

DANIELSON, Conn. (AP- WFSB) – A woman who failed to control a pack of Rottweilers that mauled a Connecticut woman has been sentenced to spend 60 days behind bars.
Jenna Allen was sentenced in Danielson Superior Court on Friday to one year in prison, with all but 60 days suspended. She made a statement saying she was truly sorry for what happened to home health aide Lynne Denning in the 2014 attack.  The five dogs attacked Denning inside Allen’s home in Plainfield. Denning was caring for Allen’s grandmother.  Denning, of Canterbury, was badly injured on her face, chest, arms and legs. She has gone through numerous surgeries and lost full function in both her hands.  Allen posted bond and was free pending an appeal.

Nigerian Man Charged In School Districts Phishing Scam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Nigerian citizen has been arrested in a scheme to obtain the personal information of school employees in Connecticut and Minnesota and file bogus tax returns.  Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly announced Friday that Daniel Adekunle Ojo was arrested Thursday on fraud and identity theft charges at his Durham, North Carolina, home. He will be transferred to Connecticut.  Prosecutors say a Glastonbury, Connecticut, school employee in February responded to a bogus email allegedly sent by Ojo providing tax information for about 1,600 school employees. Officials say the scheme netted $37,000 in refunds through the filing of fraudulent tax returns.
Prosecutors say similar schemes affected school systems in Groton, Connecticut, and Bloomington, Minnesota.  A public defender who represented Ojo on Thursday declined to comment.

Family Of Woman Who Drowned In Pool Files Lawsuit

Ocean Beach Park - Beach Park New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – The family of a 19-year-old woman who drowned in a pool at a Connecticut boardwalk has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.  Lobsang Dolma, a 2014 graduate of Montville High School, was swimming with family at New London’s Ocean Beach Park in 2015. The Day reports the lawsuit says Dolma sank underwater and was unnoticed by the lifeguards for some time.  Eventually she was pulled to the surface by two lifeguards. The lawsuit says a Yale Hospital doctor noted she had been submerged for three minutes.  Dolma was taken off life support the day after the drowning, with her cause of death noted as brain death.  The Aug. 1 lawsuit names park employees, the park’s management company and New London. The park’s manager declined to comment.

Lawsuit Over UConn Student’s Death Seeks To Add Fraternity

jeffny-pally-dead-uconn-2017-2-25.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The parents of a University of Connecticut student who was killed by a campus fire department vehicle are seeking to add the national and local chapters of the Kappa Sigma fraternity as defendants in their wrongful death lawsuit.
Authorities say 19-year-old sophomore Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door in October after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party, and was run over by an SUV responding to a call.  Pally’s parents are suing the state and the driver. They filed a motion Friday asking a state judge in Hartford to allow them to add the fraternity chapters as defendants, saying the fraternity hosted the party.  A fraternity official didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

Residents Say New London Needs More Cops

New London Connecticut

New London, Ct. – Residents are calling New London an unsafe city because they feel there need to be more police officers. WFSB reports the police department admits they’re being stretched thin, but they don’t have the money right now to hire more officers. An ordinance passed by city councilors a few years ago calls for a minimum of 80 police officers in the city of New London. The department is not at that number. A public rally is being held Monday at New London City Hall starting at 7 p.m. Anyone interested can attend the rally.

Cops Find Heroin Hidden In Rock Wall

New London, Ct.- New London police say they are looking for a person who hid heroin in a wooded area near Gallows Lane Thursday.  Police responding to a report of suspicious activity found approximately 105 grams of heroin in a plastic container hidden in a rock wall.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London police dept. 

No Camping At Connecticut State Parks After Labor Day

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says due to budget issues camping will not be allowed at any of the state parks after Labor Day.  Four of the 14 state parks and forests that offer camping are already closed for the year and campers said the state was not accepting reservations at certain parks for dates after Labor Day. Officials said they are expecting cuts to state parks when a budget is passed. Governor Malloy previously proposed cutting $6.5 million from the parks in an earlier budget that didn’t pass.

U Drive, U text, You Pay

(FOX CONNECTICUT) “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” Between Aug 2nd and 16th, Connecticut State Police Troopers are ramping up their efforts to “find and fine” violators of the state law that prohibits motor vehicle operators from using hand-held devices while driving.  Connecticut State Troopers urge you to put down the cell phone and do not pick it up before you arrive safely at your destination.” Fines for using a mobile phone while behind the wheel in Connecticut are significant: A first offense will cost $150, a second $300, and a third and subsequent offense $500.  Remember!!!  Driving requires your undivided attention. 

Long Island Sound Has New Watchdog

In this Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 photo provided by Save the Sound, William Lucey stands beside the vessel "Soundkeeper" at Brewers Marina in Stratford, Conn. The 48-year-old was officially introduced Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, as the new public watchdog of the 1,300-square-mile estuary that stretches from New York City to eastern Connecticut. He replaces soundkeeper Terry Backer, who died in 2015. (Tracy Brown/Save the Sound via AP) Photo: Tracy Brown, AP / Save the Sound

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Long Island Sound has a new watchdog who will fight pollution and advocate before federal and local governments. William Lucey was officially introduced Thursday as the new “soundkeeper” of the 1,300-square-mile estuary that stretches from New York City to the eastern shores of Long Island and Connecticut. The 48-year-old Wilton, Connecticut, native is returning home after spending the past two decades working environment-related jobs in Hawaii and Alaska. 

DEEP Water Report

State Swimming Area Water Quality Report
Water Quality Information Line: 1-866-287-2757 (Toll Free)
Updated on – Friday, August 04, 2017
 
 
Shoreline Location Status
Hammonasset Beach State Park  Guarded Beach Follow us on Twitter Madison OPEN
Rocky Neck State Park  Guarded Beach Follow us on Twitter Niantic OPEN
Sherwood Island State Park  Guarded swimming at East Beach only Follow us on Twitter Westport OPEN
Silver Sands State Park  Guarded Beach Milford OPEN
 
Lakes and Ponds Location Status
Black Rock State Park  Guarded Beach Watertown OPEN
Burr Pond State Park Torrington OPEN
Chatfield Hollow State Park Killingworth OPEN
Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) Chester OPEN
Day Pond State Park Colchester OPEN
Gardner Lake State Park Salem CLOSED – Re-Testing 8/10/2017
Gay City State Park Hebron CLOSED – Re-Testing 8/10/2017
Hopeville Pond State Park Griswold OPEN
Indian Well State Park  Guarded Beach Shelton OPEN
Kettletown State Park Southbury OPEN
Lake Waramaug State Park Kent OPEN
Mashamoquet Brook State Park Pomfret CLOSED – Re-Testing 8/7/2017
Mount Tom State Park Litchfield OPEN
Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) Voluntown OPEN
Quaddick State Park Thompson CLOSED – Re-Testing 8/7/2017
Squantz Pond State Park  Guarded Beach New Fairfield OPEN
Stratton Brook State Park Simsbury OPEN
Wadsworth Falls State Park Middletown CLOSED – Re-Testing 8/9/2017
Wharton Brook State Park Wallingford OPEN
 

Note: Water quality information is updated Friday afternoon and then again starting on Mondays. For the most up-to-date information on the status of beaches over the weekend, please call the Water Quality Report Information Line at 1-866-CTPARKS.
    Park has guarded beach
 

 

