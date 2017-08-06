SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

COAL-FIRED STEAMBOAT CRUISES MYSTIC

UNDATED (AP) — A 109-year-old coal-fired steamboat has returned to cruising the Mystic River after a more than two-year restoration project. The Sabino is billed by the Mystic Seaport maritime museum as the nation’s oldest coal-fired steamboat in regular operation. It resumed public cruises Wednesday from the maritime museum. The $1.1 million project included extensive woodwork and the fabrication and installation of a new boiler to meet modern safety requirements.

CHARLESTOWN SEARCH CALLED OFF

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Rhode Island say U.S. Coast Guard and Charlestown Marine Rescue crews found no boaters after an overturned kayak was discovered. Charlestown Police Rescue Division Deputy Chief Andrew Kettle says a two-hour-long search was called off Friday after first responders found no one in the water and received no reports of missing or overdue boaters. Rescue units had arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m.

NEW GRISWOLD SENIOR CENTER

GRISWOLD – The Bulletin reports after seven years of planning, a new Griswold senior center is in the design stage. Charles Boos of Kaestle Boos Associates, presented an updated design Wednesday to the Senior Center Building Committee for the facility slated to be built on Taylor Hill Road near Griswold Town Elderly Housing. Plans to expand the current center had been explored, however the current lot allowed only 400 feet of expansion. Further, adding a second floor to the current center would be impossible, Boos said. The proposed design is roughly 74,000 square feet, a sizable increase from the 13,000 square feet of the current center.

WATERFORD TEEN MISSING

Waterford — Waterford police issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for a missing 16-year-old named Thomas Petteway. He is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 164 pounds and standing a little over 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a shirt and jeans, colors unavailable. He has been missing since earlier Saturday, police said. Anyone with information on Petteway’s location is asked to call Waterford police at (860) 442-9451.

PERSON SHOT TO DEATH

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Hartford are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead. Officers responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say 28-year-old Patrick Granville suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and shoulder. He was pronounced dead at a hospital around 7 a.m. Police say the city resident was found unresponsive in a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car.

YOUTH TRIATHLON

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Nearly 500 children showed up Saturday to swim, bicycle and run in the finale of the statewide Race4Chase youth triathlon program founded by the family of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook shootings. Seven-year-old Chase Kowalski had competed in his first youth triathlon just months before he was killed along with 25 others at Sandy Hook Elementary school in December 2012. Since being founded in 2014, the program has grown to include 20 sites in Connecticut, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

SON AS “BAIT”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Advocates for a Guatemalan native living in the U.S. illegally claim that federal immigration agents used the man’s 9-year-old son as “bait” to take him into custody. A lawyer for Mynor Espinoza says he was called in to sign papers for his son, who’s also in the country illegally, and was immediately arrested. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency didn’t respond Saturday to a request for comment.

MICROGRID GRANTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will be issuing a new round of grants for microgrid energy projects that can generate power for facilities such as hospitals and wastewater treatment facilities. The Department Energy and Environmental Protection will begin accepting applications for matching funds and/or low-interest loans beginning Sept. 1. DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee says microgrids are crucial to making the electrical supply more resilient and reliable.

LOBSTER DAY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has once again approved a resolution introduced by senators in New England granting the lobster a national day of celebration. The resolution approved this week designates Sept. 25 as National Lobster Day.