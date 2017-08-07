MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

NL RESIDENTS RAISE CONCERNS

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – It was a packed meeting in New London Monday night as people in the city call for more police officers on the streets. Some residents say they don’t feel comfortable walking in the downtown area during the day. The police union says the city has 38 officers in the patrol division to cover the city 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That means officers are being forced to work double shifts. On Monday evening, people filled the city council chamber calling for something to be done. The Neighborhood Alliance of New London urged city leaders to find a way to fund the hiring of more city police officers.

COMBATING OVERDOSES

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – Help has arrived in one eastern Connecticut town to fight its opioid addiction crisis. First responders and Connecticut State Police have answered the call dozens of times in Jewett City and Griswold, delivering Narcan to counter the effects of a heroin overdose. Now Connecticut State Police at Troop E in Montville has embarked on a pilot program called “CRISIS,” which stands for Connection to Recovery through Intervention, Support and Initiating Services. First Selectman Kevin Skulczyck says if successful, the program could go statewide. The use of Narcan in this community alone has saved lots of lives and not just by the state police. The CRISIS program is federally funded at $1.5 million, fast tracking people into the system to get the families the help they so desperately need.

CT BUDGET IMPASSE

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s continuing budget impasse is prompting layoffs, cutbacks and at least one school to delay opening day. With the new school year fast approaching, many school officials are stunned the state has been without a budget since July 1. Lawmakers have been unable to agree on a new two-year plan the governor will sign that will cover a projected $3.5 billion deficit.

REFUSING TO PAY UP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lawyers for a man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather in 2013 have met with a judge in a lawsuit over the sinking of his boat with his mother onboard. Nathan Carman’s insurance company is refusing to pay for the loss of his boat, saying that he made “incomplete” repairs to the vessel the day before it sank and that he knew it was “unseaworthy.” His mother is presumed dead.