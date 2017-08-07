MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

MILLSTONE STILL PUSHING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Owners of the Millstone Nuclear Power Station are urging Connecticut lawmakers to take action now to help keep the facility operating, as they meet over the summer to try and reach a state budget agreement. The director of state policy for New England at Dominion Energy says his company believes a study is not enough. Last week, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy issued an executive order requiring state agencies to examine the fiscal condition of the Millstone plant in Waterford, which provides more than half of Connecticut’s electricity. But Dominion still wants language in a bill that failed to pass the General Assembly this year. It would ultimately allow Dominion to bypass the wholesale electricity market and sell directly to the state, if that’s recommended in Malloy’s study.

SLOT LAWSUIT REACHES SUPREME COURT

A longtime dispute, which dates back to 2006, over Ledyard’s right to tax slot machines leased by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe has reached the state Supreme Court. Both the town and the tribe have battled in district and federal court, with varied decisions, rulings and appeals. Ledyard is now seeking attorney’s fees from WMS Gaming, one of the lessors of the machines. Those fees could add up to millions of dollars.

FAMILY SAVING LAND

The Dutka family of Griswold is making arrangements to hand over 68 acres of property on Pachaug Pond, including seven waterfront lots, to a Mystic-based land trust. The lots have been promised to Avalonia Land Conservancy and the 61 plus-acre wooded area is in the process of being sold to the non-profit organization. The land will be preserved and open to the public with no private development allowed.

FORMER TEACHER’S FOURTH

A former Stonington teacher was charged over the weekend for driving under the influence, her fourth drunken driving arrest since 2014. Anne Collette was arrested Saturday night after police received a 911 call about an erratic driver on Rte.1. She finished her one year probation stemming from a 2015 arrest in April.

HEROIN IN THE WOODS

New London police, acting on an anonymous tip of suspicious activity, located over 100 grams of heroin in a wooded area off of Gallows Lane last Thursday. Responding city and state police discovered the drugs in a plastic container, hidden in a rock wall. Anyone with drug activity information is encouraged to contact the narcotics hotline.

K2 CRISIS

K 2 overdoses are rising dramatically in the New London area and officials are working to combat the problem. Jeanne Milstein, human services director for the City of New London, says a partnership with many community providers, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, police and fire are taking an aggressive approach to help users get the treatment that they need. Milstein says the K 2 drug is smoked the same way as marijuana except it is a synthetic combination of herbs and very dangerous chemicals possibly including pesticides. She says the drug can cause heart and kidney problems and paranoia.