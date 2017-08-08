TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

BOND PROPOSALS GO TO VOTERS

Norwich voters in three months will decide the fate of some 8.25 million dollars in bonding. The City Council last night agreed to send a 5-million dollar infrastructure bond issue to the November ballot. The money will be used mostly for road paving and drainage projects, as well as some sidewalk improvements. A 3-point-25 million dollar bond issue for new fire trucks will also go before city voters. Aldermen last night also agreed to a zoning text change that spells out guidelines for businesses in the city’s Neighborhood Commercial District that have drive-through windows. The change was sought by a Providence developer who reportedly wants to build a Burger King on Town Street.

SHIPYARD 221 APPROVED

The New London City Council approved a development agreement last night that could bring the first new construction to the Fort Trumbull Municipal Development Area. The developers of Shipway 221 plan to build a 180 unit condo complex to land on Howard Street that has sat vacant for over 15 years. Ground could be broken by this spring.

ROAD RAGE SUSPECT ARRESTED

An East Lyme man, who police say was involved in a road rage incident yesterday, was also found to be in possession of over half an ounce of marijuana. Police say Alexander Jackson followed a vehicle from Groton to Ledyard in a manner which prompted the driver to contact them. Ledyard police arrested Jackson on possession charges as well as failure to maintain insurance and following too closely.

NOT VERY NEIGHBORLY

A Long Island woman, who owns a farm in Brooklyn, Connecticut, was arrested last week after police say she attempted to assault her neighbor in July. According to Troop D state police, they responded to Meadow Stone Farm last month to a reported disturbance among neighbors. They determined that Julie Lamothe had tried to “run over her neighbor with a vehicle while the woman was out doing yard work.” At the time of the incident, an active civil protective order was in place to protect the neighbor from Lamothe, who has violated the order twice before.

PLEA OFFER COMING TO BEAKEY

In a brief appearance in Danielson Superior Court yesterday, the co-defendant in a 2014 dog mauling incident had his case continued to Sept. 20th. Corey Beakey of Plainfield is charged with second degree reckless endangerment stemming from a dog attack that left a home health care worker severely injured. The dogs’ owner, Jenna Allen was sentenced to 60 days in jail. The prosecutor is planning to make a plea offer to Beakey to resolve the case.