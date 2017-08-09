WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

FOXWOODS REVENUE

Third-quarter numbers posted by the Foxwoods Resort Casino show the entertainment complex posted a 9-point-3 million dollar increase in revenues, compared to the same 3-month period in 2016. Net revenues were 212-point-7 million dollars. Gross gaming revenues were up more than 4-percent, with non-gaming revenues up 4-point-8 percent. The financial report was posted on the website of the Electronic Municipal Markets Access System.

ANTI-FRACKING VOTE PLANNED

Griswold voters are expected to decide next month whether to ban the storage of fracking waste in the town. The proposal has been approved by the board of Selectmen and the town’s Ordinance Committee. Fracking involves shooting water and other liquids into the ground at high pressure to extract oil. The procedure yields a great deal of polluted wastewater which has to be disposed of. A state wide ban in Connecticut on such waste expires at the end of this year. Twenty-one municipalities in Connecticut have enacted fracking waste bans.

WESTERLY CHILD PORN ARREST

Various child pornography charges have been filed against a Westerly man. 32-year old Jonathan Breslin was arraigned in Providence Federal Court, after police Wednesday raided his home. Authorities seized a computer, digital media storage device, and a cellphone, all allegedly containing child porn. Court documents say the arrest of an individual in Saskatchewan, Canada in March led to the discovery of Breslin’s alleged participation in a mobile chat room that shared child porn.

PLAINFIELD CHILD PORN ARREST

A Plainfield man has been indicted on child porn charges. 30-year-old Ryan Stone is accused of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of making a video. Stone is facing a minimum of 15 years behind bars, if convicted. He’s been in custody since being arrested on April 19th.

ECLIPSE BALLOONS

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Students and professors from two Connecticut universities have held a test balloon launch as part of a project that will provide a unique view of this month’s solar eclipse. More than 50 teams, including one from the University of Hartford and the University of Bridgeport, will launch 8-foot-tall high-altitude balloons along the path of the Aug. 21 eclipse. The balloons will carry cameras up to 100,000 feet into the stratosphere to capture footage of the event. The NASA Connecticut Space Grant Consortium’s team held test runs Wednesday, launching their balloon to 35,000 feet above the University of Hartford’s campus. During the eclipse, their balloon is scheduled to go up at Kenlake State Resort in Hardin, Kentucky, near the spot where the eclipse will be in totality for the longest amount of time.