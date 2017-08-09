WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SUPER SEARCH UNDERWAY

Last month, New London school superintendent Manuel Rivera dropped a bombshell, saying he was retiring at the end of August. Now the school board is trying to find a temporary replacement. Board president Scott Garbini says four candidates for interim superintendent are being interviewed starting next week, despite the fact that city Republicans have asked the board to wait until after the November elections. Garbini says it’s important to have an interim school chief hired before the start of classes in a few weeks. He’s appointed a 12-member committee to search for a permanent superintendent. The panel consists of all seven school board members and five others.

RESTAURANTS DERAILED

Two celebrity themed restaurants that were to be built at Foxwoods Resort Casino have been put on hold and may not open at all, according to the casino’s president, Felix Rappaport. The projects stalled with the third party, who would own and manage the restaurants. While Foxwoods has no legal issue, the Norwich builder, who was under contract, did file a lawsuit against Mitchell Brands LLC of Florida. G.Schnip Construction is still awaiting payment of more than $1.6 million awarded for work completed.

EASTER SEALS EXPANDING

Easter Seals group is planning to expand its Norwich facilities with the goal to aid former service members and their families. A group of veterans got a look at the plans for a “Rally Point Center” yesterday in Danielson. The projected plans include vocational workshops, fitness areas and various mental health rooms. The project is still in the design and fundraising stage.

DRUG BUST IN WATERFORD

After an extensive investigation, police arrested a Waterford man on multiple drug charges yesterday at his Boston Post Road home. Rafael Holder was charged with drug possession and intent to sell, as well as operating a drug factory and risk of injury to a minor, after police executed a search and seizure warrant. He is being held pending bail or arraignment in New London Superior Court.