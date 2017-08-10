THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

HISTORIC HOME TO BE AUCTIONED OFF

An historic Norwichtown home with a connection to a famous trial lawyer goes on the auction block Saturday. Farmer Michael Darrow built his house at 6 Ox Hill Road in 1743. Famed 20th Century trial attorney Clarence Darrow is a direct descendant. Clarence Darrow is perhaps best known for unsuccessfully defending science teacher John Scopes in his fight for teaching the theory of evolution in high school. Saturday’s foreclosure auction takes place at noon.

DAYVILLE FIREFIGHTER DEAL EXPECTED

The attorney representing the former Deputy Chief of the Dayville Volunteer Fire Department expects a deal to resolve a legal case involving his client to be offered by prosecutors next month. Todd Wakefield was charged in June with neglecting to stop after he hit a motor vehicle with a fire truck while responding to a grease fire. Police say he also failed to notify them about the incident, and then later gave false information. Wakefield’s attorney says his client has made restitution. Wakefield resigned his position as Deputy Chief two months prior to the incident, after being charged with physically assaulting a woman in Killingly. It’s unknown why he was still driving a fire truck despite being suspended. He’s due back in court September 19th.

NL STABBING

New London police are investigating a stabbing. Officers were called to Prest Street around 2:30 this morning for a reported drug overdose, and determined a male with apparent stab wounds was being taken in a taxi to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. The victim is in guarded and serious condition. Police say the wounds to the man’s torso happened after he got into a fight with another male at 44 Prest Street. The second male fled the scene. The identity of the victim hasn’t been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact city police.

NORWICH ANIMAL CRUELTY

A Norwich man has been charged with animal cruelty. Police say 53-year old Eduardo Hernandez kept three dogs in unsanitary conditions in his Ripley Place basement. The dogs have been taken to a local animal hospital for evaluation. Hernandez has been ordered to clean and sanitize the basement, which officials say was emitting a strong odor. Hernandez was issued three misdemeanor summonses, and is due in court August 31st.

CT MURDER SUSPECT IN CRASH

VERNON, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather and whose mother disappeared when they were on a fishing trip has been involved in a minor highway crash. Police say Nathan Carman was driving a pickup truck on Interstate 91 in Vernon, Vermont on Monday when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. Carman’s truck received minor damage. The larger truck had substantial damage. There were no injuries. Last year, Carman’s boat sank during a fishing trip near Rhode Island with his mother. She was never found and is presumed dead. The insurance company is refusing to pay the claim for the boat. Carman has denied any involvement in his mother’s presumed death and his grandfather’s 2013 shooting death in Connecticut. His aunts have sued in New Hampshire to try to block him from collecting an inheritance.

NO SWIMMING AT TWO LOCAL STATE PARKS

Latest water test results show no swimming at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, and Gay City State Park in Hebron. However, new testing results are scheduled to be released Friday, which might mean a change in time for the weekend. The only other state park closed to swimming is in Southbury, due to algae blooms.