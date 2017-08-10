THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

NEW PARK A BIG HIT

Positive feedback from Taftville residents regarding the new park located on the former Little League baseball field behind the firehouse. A meeting this week with Norwich Public Works Engineer Pat McLaughlin reviewed the project, and plans for the future. A small pavilion, and a second, smaller playscape for younger children is planned, although McLaughlin says city officials didn’t allocate enough community development block grant money to do both in the current funding cycle. The first two phases of the park project have included the installation of a walking path, small parking area, benches, fencing, a grassy area, and a playscape, which residents say has already seen a lot of use. Phase three construction is expected to begin in the Spring. Lighting on the site has recently been installed by Norwich Public Utilities.

SUSPICIOUS MAN NABBED

A New London man has been charged after his car was found parked after hours at the Mobil gas station on Route 117 in Ledyard. Town police say 30-year old Jared Greene was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant for failure to appear in court. Police say they also charged him with cocaine and marijuana possession. He was held on 4-thousand dollars bond.

FASANO NOT RUNNING

(North Haven, CT) — You can cross North Haven Senator Len Fasano off the list of possible Republican candidates for governor. Fasano announced yesterday that he is not seeking the Republican nomination for governor. Fasano had planned to wait until the state budget process was complete before making a decision on whether to run for governor. However, he says there is no end in sight to the budget stalemate, and it was time to choose his path.

BLUMENTHAL WANTS SANCTIONS ENFORCED

(New Haven, CT) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal says strict sanctions are needed in dealing with North Korea. Blumenthal says President Trump took the wrong approach this week when he threatened North Korea with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He says those words mean nothing to North Korea when they are not backed up with actions. The senator says Trump should reach out to China and Russia to help deal with the escalating problem.

BOUGHTON BOUNCING BACK

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, a Republican candidate for governor, is already up and walking after undergoing brain surgery this week. Boughton underwent more than seven hours of surgery at a Pennsylvania hospital on Tuesday to remove a benign tumor from his brain. Boughton was conscious and speaking to doctors an hour after the operation, and yesterday was up and walking. It’s possible that Boughton could be headed home to continue his recovery in the next few days.