FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

FATAL PLANE CRASH

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) – Federal authorities say one person was killed and two others were hurt when a small plane crashed in western Connecticut. Authorities say the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed near a small private airport in New Milford just before 10 a.m. Friday after taking off from nearby Danbury Municipal Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board says three people were on board the four-seater. A medical helicopter also responded to the scene. No names have been released and the cause is under investigation.

ID OF DEAD BODY SOUGHT

Norwich police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a dead male found last month in the Shetucket River. The body was discovered by two fishermen July 22nd just off Hamilton Avenue near Palmer Street. The white male is described as about 6-feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, between 45 and 60 years old, with brown eyes and hair, and a medium length brown/grey beard. He was wearing size 34 tan/khaki cargo shorts, and an olive-colored plaid button-down extra-large short sleeve shirt. No foul play is suspected in the death. Contact Norwich police with any information.

NEW DOWNTOWN COFFEE SHOP PROPOSED

Norwich’s Commission on the City Plan is to hold a public hearing Tuesday night on a proposed new and unique coffee shop for the downtown. Businessman Matt Dutrumble plans to open the Craftsman Cliff Roasters at 34 Broadway. Not only will the business manufacture and sell coffee and chocolate over the counter, but it also plans to sell its products to local breweries for craft coffee and chocolate-flavored beers. Dutrumble plans to also hold classes on how to make alcoholic drinks using coffee and chocolate. Because of this, his business needs a city permit to operate as a food manufacturer, as well as a state liquor license. The Planning Commission meets at 7 PM Tuesday at 23 Union Street.

DISEASE WARNINGS UPHELD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled schools must warn and protect students from the foreseeable risk of insect-borne diseases when organizing trips abroad. The 5-0 ruling came Friday in the case of a private boarding school student from New York City who became ill and suffered brain damage on a trip to China. Justices say a $41.5 million verdict awarded to the student in a federal court lawsuit should not be reduced. Student Cara Munn attended the Hotchkiss School in Salisbury. She contracted tick-borne encephalitis on the trip in 2007, when she was 15. Her lawyers say the school failed to warn students and take precautions against insect-borne diseases. The school appealed the verdict to a federal court, which sent the case back to the state Supreme Court for a ruling.

TWO SWIMMING AREAS REOPENED

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials say the swim areas at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem and Gay City State Park in Hebron have reopened after being closed last Friday due to high bacteria counts. Meanwhile, swimming at Kettletown State Park in Southbury will remain closed for the weekend because of the presence of blue-green algae blooms in the water. Department officials have said toxic algae blooms, also known as cyanobacteria, started developing at Kettletown last week. The rest of the park is still open. All other state park swimming areas are safe to use.

FUTURE OF STONINGTON BOROUGH TO BE DISCUSSED

The third in a series of community forums regarding the future operation of Stonington Borough will be held later this month. Officials say the August 24th meeting will review a consultant’s report studying borough government. Options being considered are: no changes, organizing a charter revision commission, or disbanding the borough. Any proposed changes would have to be approved at a referendum. The meeting takes place at the La Grua Center at 6 PM.