FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

NL ADMONISHED

The lawyer leading the charge to get families out of substandard housing in New London admonished the city yesterday in court. Robert Reardon claims New London is not adhering to the agreement to relocate residents of the Thames River Apartments. He also complained that city officials denied the building of new housing on the former Edgerton School property. Reardon did express optimism that the families will be relocated in a timely manner.

SPRINGFIELD CASINO COST SOARING

MGM executives told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission yesterday that the cost of their new casino going up in Springfield is nearing a billion dollars. The $960 million estimate is 11 percent higher than one filed in May. Construction is still expected to be completed in September next year.

EAGLE IN THE BIG APPLE

The Coast Guard tall ship barque Eagle will be in New York City today. It’s expected to arrive at the USS Intrepid Museum at noon today, and stay all weekend. Early next month, the Eagle will return to Baltimore where she will undergo the last phase of a $28 million maintenance project that will extend the ship’s life by 15 years. The Eagle will eventually be homeported in New London but not until 2019, a year later than expected.

OFFICIALS PUZZLED

Officials in Killingly are befuddled, wondering why a grant application for its domestic violence shelter was rejected. The town was seeking $700,000 from the federal government to reorganize, improve living conditions and enhance energy efficiency. It’s the first grant application of its kind from Killingly to be rejected. Authorities are reaching out to the state to try and get an explanation for the denial. They speculate the money went to a town that had not been approved in the past.