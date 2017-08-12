SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

MALLOY MEETS WITH LOBBYING GROUPS

Cities and towns in Connecticut can expect to find out if they’ll lose education funding before the end of this month. Gov. Malloy made that announcement Friday morning after a meeting with the state’s largest municipal lobbying groups. Malloy proposed shifting money from wealthier towns to the state’s poorest cities saying it was the states constitutional requirement that a free public education be provided. He stood by that plan on Friday. Some cities and towns said they’re expecting cutbacks and have pushed back the start of school. They’re also preparing for teacher layoffs.

POLICE SEEK THE PUBLICS HELP

On July 22nd just after 8 PM, two fishermen called 911 to report the body of a white male floating on the Shetucket River off of Hamilton Avenue near the Palmer St intersection. Police say foul play is not suspected. An investigation failed to determine the cause of death or identity of the man described as approximately 6’00” tall 200 +/-lbs., approximately 45-60 years old, brown eyes, medium length brown hair, medium length brown/grey beard. He was wearing tan/khaki cargo shorts, size 34 waist, and an olive colored plaid button down short sleeve shirt, size XL. Police are hoping an artists sketch of the victim will be recognized by someone. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is urged to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860.886.5561 extension 6 or the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860.886.5561 extension 4.

RI STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS RAISE AWARENESS

R.I.State health officials say nearly half of all patients hospitalized in Rhode Island for drug overdoses in the first six months of this year refused to speak with a recovery coach. The information was released this week Wednesday during a meeting of the Governor’s Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force. Experts say the high refusal rate thwarts state efforts to curb the opioid epidemic and fatal overdoses.

NEW LONDON POLICE SEEK MISSING WOMAN

NEW LONDON — Police said 25-year-old Megan Scanlon went missing from New London Friday. New London police said she was last seen wearing purple scrubs, blue scrub pants and orange Crocs. Police said she is a white female, 5’2″, has blue eyes, brown hair and weighs 108 pounds. If you think you have seen this woman, you’re asked to call New London police at 860-447-5269.

GARDNER LAKE STATE PARK REOPENED

Salem, Ct. – About a week after the Dept of Energy and Environmental Protection closed it, the Gardner Lake State Park has reopened to swimming. The park was slated to reopen after water testing Thursday but remained closed and had to be retested Friday due to continued concerns. Gardner Lake is also under a 90-day alcohol ban effective Aug. 4.

BEWARE THE ASIAN LONGHORNED BEETLE

State environmental officials are warning you to be on the lookout for the Asian longhorned beetle. The beetles are “large, destructive and wood-boring” and known to be most active during the month of August. Currently there are infestations in Long Island and Worcester, MA. DEEP officials said the “best defense” against a widespread infestation of the insects is “early detection”, and are hoping that will protect Connecticut’s trees and forests. Anyone who sees the Asian long-horned beetles is asked to report any sightings to the Deputy State Entomologist at 203-974-8474. People have been advised to email their pictures of insects to CAES.StateEntomologist@ct.gov