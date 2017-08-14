MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

BLUMENTHAL VISITS UCFS

Senator Richard Blumenthal is confident Congressional efforts to repair, rather than repeal and replace, the Affordable Care Act will get underway this Fall. Speaking Monday while touring the Community Health Center run by United Community and Family Services in Norwich, the senator says there are indications that progress on the health care issue will be made. Meanwhile, Blumenthal says he and his Connecticut colleagues in Washington are pushing for Congressional renewal of funding for community health care facilities under the ACA, which is set to expire September 30th. He says facilities like UCFS are invaluable. This is National Health Care Center Week.

ETHICS RECOMMENDATIONS DELAYED

Norwich’s ethics commission will wait another month before discussing possible ways to improve the enforcement of ethics regulations in the city. Members say they want to first see how the city’s public utilities commission acts on the ethics panel’s recommended discipline for four NPU officials for their participation in a May 2016 all-expense paid trip to the Kentucky Derby. The utilities commission is expected to discuss the issue September 26th. Ethics Commission members say the city should investigate how to strengthen the panel’s role in ensuring Norwich’s ethics code is followed.

NL SCHOOL BOARD CHIEF CALLING IT QUITS

The head of the New London School Board has decided not to seek re-election. Scott Garbini says he’s not running for a third term due to health reasons. His decision means only two incumbents will be seeking re-election in November: Democrat Jason Catala, and Green Party member Mirna Martinez. The board is in the process of hiring an interim and permanent replacement for departing superintendent Manuel Rivera.

WESTERLY POLICE CHASE

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – A Connecticut man who authorities say was part of a group of motorcyclists that led police on a high-speed chase in Rhode Island is facing charges. Police have charged 22-year-old Widelson Jean, of Hartford, with offenses that include eluding an officer in a high-speed pursuit. Westerly police say an officer responding to a report of a suicidal person Sunday evening encountered the motorcyclists, who didn’t move to allow him by. They say the officer continued to pursue the group as they picked up speed. Police say Jean lost control of his motorcycle, drove onto a sidewalk and hit a curb, throwing him from the bike. He wasn’t badly hurt. Police say he was taken into custody.

PLANE CRASH IN GUILFORD

A bi-plane made an emergency landing at the fairgrounds in Guilford on Monday afternoon. The fairgrounds are located on Lovers Lane. It is unclear at this time why an emergency landing was needed, but first responders said no serious injuries were reported. The plane clipped a few power lines when it landed, leaving some Eversource customers without power.

PLAINFIELD POLICE INVESTIGATE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Plainfield are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by a member of the town’s fire department. Last week, police executed a search and seizure warrant of the fire department on Norwich Road. Police were notified about the allegations of sexual misconduct, which reportedly happened at the fire department. No further details were released by police.

NEW THRILL RIDE TO OPEN AT FOXWOODS

MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) – Foxwoods is upping the thrills as the resort celebrates 25 years. Visitors can now experience the “Thrill Tower,” which has two new rides. The “Sky Drop,” which free falls riders 120-feet, and “Sky Launch,” which sends riders to the top of the tower and back at a high speed. The casino says the tower is all a part of the resort’s plan to develop new options in ecotourism.

CT AVIATOR HONORED

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — An aviator who Connecticut officials say beat the Wright brothers in being the first in flight by two years has been honored by state political officials. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim and others joined family members of Gustave Whitehead on Monday to recognize him and the 116th anniversary of what state officials have called the “first manned, controlled flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft.”

NW CT PLANE CRASH

SALISBURY, Conn. (AP) — Two people suffered minor injuries when a vintage aircraft crashed in northwestern Connecticut. Police say the single-engine plane crashed into a tree in Salisbury at about 5 p.m. Sunday. The plane’s two occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The plane had taken off from Great Barrington, Massachusetts, about 15 miles away.

RI VIGIL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The organizer of a candlelight vigil in Rhode Island’s capital city is urging self-reflection following the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Hundreds of people gathered Sunday for the solidarity rally at the State House in Providence. Organizer Ashley Hayes, who is white, tells WJAR-TV she felt she had a responsibility to denounce the idea of white supremacy.

IMPROVING RI ECONOMY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A University of Rhode Island professor says the state’s economy has improved over the past year, calling it an “exceptionally rare accomplishment.” The Providence Journal reports Leonard Lardaro used his monthly Current Conditions Index to compare the economies. While he celebrates the improvement, he says it wasn’t difficult to do since last year’s values were “very disappointing.”