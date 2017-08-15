TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NEW RIDES AT FOXWOODS

Foxwoods Resort Casino officials say two new extreme thrill rides will be opening this summer at the gaming and entertainment complex. No dates, though, have been announced yet as to when “Sky Drop’ and “Sky Launch” will start.. Sky Drop will feature a 120-foot free fall, while Sky Launch will take two patrons at a time sitting back-to-back at high speed up to the top of the casino’s so-called Thrill Tower, and then back down again. A high-speed zipline is also expected to open soon.

DIVERSIONARY TO OFFICER

A Groton City police officer has been admitted into a pre-trial diversionary program that could clear her of all charges if she completes it successfully. 31-year old Katie Ellis was accused in June of assaulting a 41-year old man, and damaging some items he owns at a Jeremy Hill Road address in North Stonington. Ellis was off-duty at the time. She continues to be on paid administrative leave. She’s next due in court in February, when her case may be dismissed.

NEW PRESTON SUPERINTENDENT

The new school superintendent in Preston attended his first Board of Education meeting on Monday. Roy Seitsinger presented an “entry plan” for his first school year, listing people he plans to meet with individually. Among those individuals are school board members,selectmen and tribal leaders. He hopes to pose specific questions and glean information from their answers that will help him build an “action oriented direction” for the school district.

HOLOCAUST FILM

Danielson’s Temple Beth Israel Preservation Society has been awarded a grant which will help them produce a film depicting the Holocaust; specifically, the stories of survivors and their children. The Patriotism grant was awarded by the National Daughters of the American Revolution and matched by a California couple. The 30-minute film will be distributed to over two thousand television stations across the nation, including the History Channel and PBS.