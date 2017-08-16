WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

ADD A FIFTH ONE

There’s now a fifth candidate in the race to be Norwich’s new mayor. Joseph Radecki is running as a petitioning candidate. The Navy veteran is semi-retired from his Taftville-based septic tank cleaning business. Radecki ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2001 and 2009, but did defeat the party-endorsed Democratic candidate for mayor in a primary held on 9-11. Radecki joins a crowded field of candidates that includes Democrat Derell Wilson, Republican Peter Nystrom, Libertarian Bill Russell, and petitioning candidate Jon Oldfield. Democrat incumbent Deb Hinchey is not seeking re-election.

TWO NEW BUSINESSES APPROVED

Plans for two new businesses in Norwich are given a thumbs-up last night. The Commission on the City Plan gives the go-ahead for a downtown coffee shop on 34 Broadway. Developer Matthew Dutrumble plans to open the business, which will not only brew and sell its own coffee, but also roast coffee and cacao beans to distribute wholesale to local breweries who’ll produce coffee and chocolate-flavored beer. It’ll also distribute the beans to local cafes. The Planning Commission also approved a planned new, expanded Occum location for the Bubbles to Butterfly swim school.

VIGIL IN NIANTIC

A group of shoreline residents has organized a candlelight vigil at McCooks Point in Niantic tonight in support of the Charlottesville victims. The gathering will begin at 7:45 this evening and, according to Niantic’s Robin Soule, is “an opportunity for people to come together in the spirit of love and peace”. Donations will be collected for the Virginia-based Justice Aid Legal Center. One of the center’s main programs focuses on racial justice.

REPLACEMENT CANDIDATE NAMED

New London Democratic Town Committee Chairman Kevin Cavanaugh announced yesterday that a replacement candidate for a departing Board of Ed member has been picked. Michael McLaughlin, who is the academic coordinator for student activities at UCONN Avery Point, will fill the Democratic vacancy on the seven member slate on the November ballot. Scott Garbini, the current school board president, will not seek re-election.

ROBBERY ARREST

Norwich police have made an arrest in a January robbery. 28-year old Kevin Mason, with a last known address in Uncasville, faces second-degree robbery charges and risk of injury to a minor, after allegedly threatening the clerk at the SAR Market on Boswell Avenue. Police say Mason was telling the clerk he was going to hurt her one-month baby who was with her, with a large rock, unless she gave him money from the cash register, which she did. Police say Mason has been extradited from Wisconsin, where he was being held on unrelated charges. He’s to appear today in Norwich Superior Court.

LOOKING FOR MISSING GUY

A Montville man who was reported missing by relatives yesterday, was last seen on May 4th in the Norwich area. Montville Police are searching for 29 year old Bryan Kiggans, who has several distinctive identifying tattoos: four stars behind his right ear, “Faith” on his left wrist and “Loyalty” on his right forearm. Anyone with information on Kiggans’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police department.

COSTS MORE FOR RI SMOKES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The tax on a pack of cigarettes in Rhode Island is now 50 cents higher. WPRI-TV reports the hike takes effect Wednesday, raising the tax on cigarettes from $3.75 to $4.25 a pack. State lawmakers say the tax increase is aimed at reducing smoking rates as well as bringing in millions of dollars of revenue. The increase was originally scheduled to take effect Aug. 1 but was delayed by a budget impasse.