THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

NEWTOWN LAWSUIT

Lawyers for the parents of two children killed in the Newtown school massacre are demanding to see evidence that two slain teachers had access to keys that could have been used to lock their classroom doors. The attorneys filed motions in Danbury Superior Court this week asking a judge to allow them to examine two folders that are in state police custody. Newtown’s lawyers say the folders were in the classrooms of Victoria Soto and Lauren Rousseau and contained keys on the day of the shooting. The request comes in a wrongful death lawsuit by the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner against Newtown for alleged inadequate security measures.

JULY JOBS NUMBERS

Fresh numbers from the state labor department show Connecticut dropped 600 jobs in July, and the unemployment rate held steady at five percent. Labor department spokesman Andy Condon says the state has gained back 82 percent of the jobs it lost during the recession.

IMMIGRANT DEPORTATION

A federal appeals court has delayed the deportation of a immigrant from Guatemala with no criminal record who lives in Connecticut with his wife and two young children. U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut say the appeals court in New York granted a temporary stay of deportation for Joel Colindres on Thursday, the same day he was supposed to leave the country on orders by immigration officials. Colindres entered the country illegally in 2004. He and his U.S. citizen wife live in New Fairfield with their two children.

DOG ATTACK PAYMENT

A judge has ordered a Connecticut dog owner to pay more than $130,000 to a girl bitten by the pet in 2014. Court records show that the dog owned by Heather Lopez bit 10-year-old Lynn Tompkins at her Waterbury home. She did not tease, torment or abuse the dog before the attack. Lynn, who is now 13, was hospitalized after the attack with a gash on her face, a hole in her forehead and a tear in her earlobe. Court documents show the girl has facial scarring and is in therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.