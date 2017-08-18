FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

MALLOY BUDGET PLAN

Governor Dannel Malloy’s new spending plan would eliminate state education aid to 85 school districts and cut school aid to another 54 cities and towns, if the state budget impasse isn’t resolved by next month. The Democratic governor announced a new executive order Friday that would provide $1.46 billion to school districts with the highest student needs and greatest reliance on state aid. Thirty districts designated as the state’s neediest would see no aid cuts.

WATERBURY BODIES

Police say they have a suspect in custody after the bodies of two women were found in a residence in Waterbury. Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo didn’t immediately identify the suspect other than to say the person is a man. The dead bodies of two females were found this morning after officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment building.

GRIEVING FAMILY THEFT

Police say a man stole credit cards and cash from a Vernon family grieving the loss of a relative. Police say that on Thursday evening, 44-year-old Miguel Estrada accompanied a friend to the home of a family that had lost a close family member earlier that day. While the friend was comforting the family, police say Estrada took credit cards and cash from a purse as well as a change container. The family later confronted Estrada at his home, prompting the police response.

CHILD SEX ASSAULT

A Connecticut man has been charged with improperly touching a child over the course of five years. Meriden police say they began investigating 34-year-old Gilberto Carrillo in June and charged him with sexual assault Thursday. Carrillo was arraigned Thursday and freed after posting $25,000 bond. Police say the now 10-year-old child told authorities that Carrillo had improperly touched her on and off since she was five.