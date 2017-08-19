SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

MALLOY PLAN WOULD ELIMINATE SCHOOL AID TO 85 DISTRICTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s new spending plan would eliminate state education aid to 85 school districts and cut school aid to another 54 cities and towns, if the state budget impasse isn’t resolved by next month. The Democratic governor announced a new executive order Friday that would provide $1.46 billion to school districts with the highest student needs and greatest reliance on state aid. Thirty districts designated as the state’s neediest would see no aid cuts. State lawmakers have been unable to agree on a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 and the following year. The state faces an estimated $3.5 billion deficit over two years. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities says Malloy’s cuts would severely affect towns, and it is criticizing officials for not passing a budget.

NORWICH-NEW LONDON AREA CONTINUES TO LEAD STATE WITH 1,200 NEW JOBS LAST MONTH

NORWICH, CT — Congressman Joe Courtney friday hailed the release of the Connecticut Department of Labor’s latest jobs report which showed that the Norwich-New London region continued to lead the state in job growth with 1,200 new jobs during the last month. The report also makes it clear that Norwich-New London is the fastest-growing labor market in the state in terms of percentage of jobs added.

SUNDAY IS THE BEGINNING OF TAX FREE WEEK

The state isn’t sure if people actually do more shopping during Tax Free Week, but it expects shoppers to save more than $4 million next week. Tax Free Week in Connecticut starts tomorrow. Most individual clothing and shoes priced under $100 will not be taxed. Individual items over $100 will be. ABC Connecticut reports if something is usually over $100, but isn’t because of some discount, it will not be taxed either.

LOUISIANA FUGITIVE NABBED IN GROTON APARTMENT

U.S. Marshals captured and arrested a Louisiana fugitive in Groton Friday morning. 20-year-old Jeremire Lambero was taken into custody and held on a $1 million dollar bond for an outstanding warrant from New Orleans. Lambero was wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, a felony that is extraditable. Police say Lambero was staying at an apartment in Groton. He was found at that home and arrested without incident.

NEWTOWN PARENTS DEMANDING TO SEE EVIDENCE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for the parents of two children killed in the Newtown school massacre are demanding to see evidence that two slain teachers had access to keys that could have been used to lock their classroom doors. The request comes in a wrongful death lawsuit by the parents of victims Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner against Newtown for alleged inadequate security measures. They’re asking to see if two emergency folders in the teachers’ classrooms contained keys.

POLAND SPRING WATER CO. DECEIVING CUSTOMERS?



UNDATED (AP) — A lawsuit claims that Poland Spring Water is deceiving consumers with evergreen labels that say their bottle contains “100 percent natural spring water” that hails from Maine. A Nestle Waters representative says the water meets all relevant federal and state regulations for spring water. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Connecticut comes as the company embarks on an expansion in Maine amid rising demand for bottled water.

FALL FOLIAGE FORECAST IS “VIBRANT”

BOSTON (AP) — New England’s fall foliage forecast is looking so fine it’s enough to make a maple leaf blush. For the first time in several years, little has conspired against a truly glorious autumn: There’s no more drought, the summer has been mild and the leaves _ largely spared by marauding gypsy moth caterpillars _ look healthy. Yankee Magazine’s annual forecast released yesterday predicts a particularly “strong and vibrant” display.

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN KILLING OF MOM AND DAUGHTER

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Police in Waterbury are identifying a mother and young daughter found dead in their apartment as well as the man they believe killed them.

Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Friday that 28-year-old Anthony Rutherford has been charged with two counts of murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, risk of injury to a child and other charges. Spagnolo identified the victims as 29-year-old Chaquinequea Brodie and her 9-year-old daughter. Police have not said how the two were killed.

Brodie’s 2-year-old daughter was also found in the apartment uninjured and taken to the hospital for evaluation and care. Rutherford is being held at the police station on a $2.5 million bond. He’ll be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday. It couldn’t be immediately determined if Rutherford has a lawyer.

FEDS WONT RESPOND TO PETITION OVER PAYMENT OF FISH MONITORS

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – The federal government has waived its right to respond to a fishermen’s group’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court about a court battle over the cost of fishing monitors. The monitors are workers who gather data that inform fishing regulations. The government shifted the cost of paying for them to fishermen in some Northeast fisheries last year. A group of fishermen led by David Goethel of New Hampshire filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking a review of the case last month. The suit named the U.S. Department of Commerce, which includes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which regulates fisheries. Court filings say the commerce department has waived its right to respond to the filing. Justices will now consider petition.

POLICE: MAN STOLE CASH, CREDIT CARDS FROM GREIVING FAMILY

VERNON, Conn. (AP-WFSB) – Police say a man stole credit cards and cash from a Vernon family grieving the loss of a relative. Miguel Estrada faces larceny, narcotics possession and two counts of interfering with police. Police say that on Thursday evening, the 44-year-old accompanied a friend to the home of a family that had lost a close family member earlier that day. While the friend was comforting the family, police say Estrada took credit cards and cash from a purse as well as a change container. The family later confronted Estrada at his home, prompting the police response. Police also arrested a 29-year old wanted in New Hampshire for violating his probation in the incident. Estrada was slated to appear in court Friday. It couldn’t be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.

POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH IMPROPERLY TOUCHING, ASSAULTING CHILD

(Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com)

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP-WTNH) – A Connecticut man has been charged with improperly touching a child over the course of five years. Meriden police say they began investigating 34-year-old Gilberto Carrillo in June and charged him with sexual assault Thursday. The Meriden Record-Journal reports that Carrillo was arraigned Thursday and freed after posting $25,000 bond. Carrillo’s attorney has advised him not to talk about the allegations.

Police say the now 10-year-old child told authorities that Carrillo had improperly touched her on and off since she was five. He is due back in court on Aug. 29.

—