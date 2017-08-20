SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH POLICE ID BODY

NORWICH- The Bulletin reports Norwich Police have identified the body of a man that was found in the Shetucket River. The body has been identified as Jay T. Oat, 54, with a last known address of 28 Curtis Street in Norwich. Norwich police had released artist sketches of the deceased on August 11. On July 22, Norwich police say officers were dispatched to the Shetucket River at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Palmer Street at 10:37 p.m. Two individuals had been fishing on the river when they noticed the body of a white male, whom police say had been deceased for a period of time. Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

TRIBAL CHIEF HONORED

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — A reclusive tribal leader who laid the groundwork for the Foxwoods Resort Casino is making a rare appearance this weekend. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is honoring Richard “Skip” Hayward with its first Lifetime Achievement Award Saturday evening. Hayward helped rally far-flung members of the tribe to create the country’s largest casino on its tiny reservation in southeastern Connecticut.

FISHERMEN’S BODIES RECOVERED

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut say rescuers have recovered the bodies of two fishermen who went missing on Long Island Sound. Fairfield police Chief Gary McNamara tells The Connecticut Post that the two bodies were recovered after 4 p.m. Saturday. He identified the victims as 32-year-old Victor Paulino and 40-year-old Jose Cruz, both of Yonkers, New York.

JOHNSONVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD APPRECIATION

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — The church that came forward last month to purchase a long-abandoned village in East Haddam is planning a neighborhood appreciation day. The collection of Victorian-style buildings known as Johnsonville had been falling into disrepair when the Filipino church, Iglesia Ni Cristo, purchased the 62-acre property. The church says the appreciation day set for next Saturday will feature arts and crafts for children, food and refreshments and entertainment.

MYSTERIOUS OBJECT OFF RI BEACH

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Divers are expected to examine a mysterious object with steel legs that has puzzled onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach. East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann says divers will go underwater to get a closer look at the metal object. Crews hope to pull it out around the end of next week. The circular object located about 10 feet (3 meters) off shore at low tide has puzzled beachgoers.

WATERBURY MURDERS

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Waterbury are identifying a mother and young daughter found dead in their apartment as well as the man they believe killed them. Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Friday that 28-year-old Anthony Rutherford has been charged with two counts of murder and other charges. He identified the victims as 29-year-old Chaquinequea Brodie and her 9-year-old daughter. Brodie’s 2-year-old daughter was also found in the apartment uninjured.

FREE TREES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island environmental officials are once again working with the Arbor Day Foundation to give away 1,000 trees this spring to help homeowners conserve energy, reduce utility costs and beautify their neighborhoods. The state Department of Environmental Management says a single mature tree can save $30 annually in heating and cooling costs when planted properly. Online registration for the popular program opens Monday.