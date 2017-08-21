MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

TUESDAY VIGIL

Community groups in Norwich will be gathering in front of City Hall Tuesday night to respond to the violent while supremacist rally held August 12th in Charlottesville, Virginia. The 6 PM vigil is titled “A Community Gathering for Unity, Clarity, and Dispelling Darkness”, and is co-sponsored by the Norwich Area Clergy Association, the local NAACP, and other organizations.

A Norwich woman is to appear in court September 7th after allegedly driving through Ledyard Friday night intoxicated in a car with two deflated tires. Police say 20-year old Jada Doreen Larkie was traveling northbound on the Colonel Ledyard Highway around 11:22 PM. Police also say Larkie’s vehicle had extensive damage on the driver’s side. She’s out on a 500-dollar bond.

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) – Members of a Rhode Island tribe have set up what they say is a “long-term encampment” on Brown University land, which the tribe says was illegally taken from them hundreds of years ago. The Pokanoket Nation says it’s reclaiming the land in Bristol, which contains spiritually important sites. The encampment began Sunday. Brown says the land was donated and it owns the legal title. Dozens of tribe members and supporters were there Monday. They had set up a checkpoint and brought food and supplies. More than a dozen tents were erected. The land is about half an hour’s drive from the Ivy League university’s campus in Providence. Brown houses an extensive archaeology collection and environmental lab there. The university says it upholds the rights of people to assemble peacefully.