MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORTH STONINGTON CRASH

NORTH STONINGTON — The Bulletin reports a Rhode Island woman is facing drunken driving charges after police said she crashed the car she was driving into a North Stonington liquor store. Katrina Oliver, 48, of 13 Job Drive, West Kingston, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Police said Oliver’s car drove into the Cork and Barrel liquor store at 270 Clarks Falls Road. The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday. There were no injuries. Oliver is scheduled to appear Sept. 5 in New London Superior Court.

NORWICH MOTORCYCLE FATALITY

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) – Norwich police said a man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. A motorcycle crashed into a building on Chelsea Harbor Drive around 11:30 p.m., according to officials. Police said Anthony Caruso, 23, of Norwich, was found lying on the sidewalk alongside a motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Chelsea Harbor Drive has since reopened. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police.

GROTON HIRING FREEZE

Groton — The town of Groton has implemented a hiring freeze and other spending restrictions due to uncertainty about an expected reduction in state aid, according to The Day. The council passed a resolution on Aug. 8 to freeze all vacant positions until they are reviewed. Any hirings would have to be approved by the Town Council. Town Manager John Burt had already moved forward with the council’s recommended change before the official action. As of Monday, Groton will be 52 days into the 2018 fiscal year without word on how much money it will receive in state aid. The state still has not adopted a budget for the current fiscal year and there will not be one until the legislature holds a special session. The town’s adopted budget assumed a $5 million loss in state funding, but if the state cuts more from Groton’s aid, town leaders said it would be harder to find savings the longer the fiscal year goes on.

SKULCZYCK: PUBLIC OFFICIAL TO PUB OWNER

GRISWOLD — After serving four years for the town of Griswold and one as a state representative for the 45th District, First Selectman Kevin Skulczyck is preparing to make his exit from politics and open a pub. The Bulletin says Skulczyck is planning to open Pub 45, a restauarant and bar, on Main Street in Jewett City in September. Skulczyck co-owns the restaurant with Zachary Wood, 23, who is a lifelong resident of Griswold and recent graduate from Bryant University with a degree in finance. Although his term as a state representative doesn’t end until 2019, Skulczyck said he’s preparing to enter his final 90 days as first selectman next week. He also plans to maintain his vice chairman title on the newly formed Jewett City business committee.

RI WATER CHECK

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has begun checking water systems for chemicals that have contaminated water at sites nationwide. Perfluorinated chemicals have been linked to cancer and other illnesses but currently aren’t federally regulated in drinking water. Water has been contaminated near sites of industrial facilities and U.S. military bases. The state is partnering with Brown University to check more than 30 water systems across Rhode Island for perfluorinated chemicals.

RI FOUNDATION GRANTS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded grants to seven nonprofits to improve communities in the southern part of the state. Funding from its community grants program supports work ranging from creating performance spaces to keeping senior citizens healthy. The Land Conservancy of North Kingstown received $10,000 to restore a historic walking path.