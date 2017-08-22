TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

NORWICH VIGIL

Rejecting the message put forth by white supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month is re-iterated Tuesday night during a vigil outside Norwich City Hall. More than 100 residents, including city and state officials, religious leaders, and community activists gather to say the fight against hatred and bigotry continues in the U-S. Rabbi Julius Rabinowitz from Beth Jacob Synagogue says unfortunately such anti-hatred ideas have to be learned: we are not born with them. Norwich’s Freedom Bell was rung three times in memory of the three victims of the Charlottesville demonstrations.

NO REDUCED BOND FOR CHYUNG

Some new developments in the on-going murder case of a Taftville man. A request to lower the 3-million dollar bond of Chihan Eric Chyung was rejected by a New London Superior Court judge Tuesday and Chyung will remain incarcerated at the state prison in Suffield. Chyung is now mulling over an offer from the state that would have him plead guilty to manslaughter with a firearm, which would mean a 40-year maximum prison term, and no second trial. Chyung’s conviction in 2014 of murdering his wife was overturned by the State Supreme Court last April. He’s to be back in court September 21st, to let the court know if he’ll accept the plea deal, or send the case to a second trial.

SEIG HEIL ARREST

East Lyme police arrest two people early Tuesday, after one of them kick out a police cruiser’s window, and the other gives police a Nazi salute. Police say they stopped a vehicle driving on West Main Street around 1 AM because of non-illuminated tail lamps. The driver, 27-year old Kathryn Schmitt of Niantic was charged with driving under the influence, and is accused of kicking out the cruiser’s window while resisting arrest. Police say a passenger, 21-year old Nicholas Alberini of Woodstock, interfered with the arrest, and at one point gave a Nazi salute, and yelled “Seig Heil” in an officer’s face. Both are out on bond, and due in court September 5th.

TACKLING NL CAR BLIGHT

If you drive around New London on a regular basis, you’ve probably noticed several abandoned vehicles in the city. Democratic city councilor Michael Tranchida says the problem has gotten out of hand, and he wants something done pronto. He says a personal property tax declaration should be sent to each respective property owner so the city can collect revenue on the abandoned vehicles. Mayor Mike Passero says he understands the vehicles are an eyesore, but his office is concentrating most of its attention on blighted houses for the time being.

CHARTER PUBLIC HEARING IN GROTON

Residents of Groton were able to voice their opinion on the dismantling of the Representative Town Meeting to the Charter Revision Commission last night. The commission has recommended replacing the RTM with a Board of Finance. Some who spoke against the change were concerned that more power would be placed in the hands of fewer people and would not ensure that all districts in Groton have a voice. The commission must formally submit a report to the Town Council by Sept. 2nd.

YALE TO REMOVE “PROBLEMATIC” CARVING

Yale University will remove what it calls a “problematic” doorway stone carving depicting a Puritan settler aiming a musket at a Native American. School officials announced the move Tuesday, after being criticized for covering the musket with removable stonework last year. Critics called it whitewashing history. The 88-year-old carving on Sterling Memorial Library will be moved soon to another location and made available for public viewing and study. Yale officials say covering up the musket was against principles Yale adopted last year after the alteration. The school says it has an obligation “not to hide from or destroy reminders of unpleasant history.” Yale earlier this year renamed Calhoun College after decades of debate, because its namesake was former Vice President, Yale alumnus and slavery supporter John C. Calhoun.