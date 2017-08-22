TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Monday evening, outlining a new strategy for fighting the longest war in U.S. history. The president traveled to Virginia, where surrounded by soldiers, he vowed to put ‘America first’ as commander-in-chief. The president pointed to the rise of terror groups as the reason to deepen U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. While Stephen Bannon, who just left his job as chief strategist on Friday was adamantly opposed to the idea of increasing troops, Defense Secretary James Mattis is said to be in favor of it. Meanwhile, the response to President Trump’s speech was quick and direct from members of Congress from Connecticut.

Senator Chris Murphy took to Twitter, saying “You can’t announce a strategy that relies on complicated diplomacy with Pakistan/India/Afghanistan when you’re firing all the diplomats. Trump rehashed the “U.S. pullout from Iraq created ISIS” lie tonight. The U.S. invasion created ISIS. They just rebranded in 2013. The only new strategy announced tonight was that strategy will no longer be announced.” Later in the evening, Senator Richard Blumenthal said “President Trump’s speech was short on specifics necessary for a successful, substantive strategy. A real strategy for Afghanistan requires forceful diplomacy, not just military force.”

REID & HUGHES DEAL OK’D

NORWICH — The Bulletin reports the Norwich City Council on Monday gave a quick and unanimous approval to a proposal by the nonprofit Women’s Institute For Housing and Economic Development to stabilize the Reid & Hughes building for future redevelopment. Under the terms of the agreement, the Women’s Institute would have 90 days from the signing of the agreement to both secure financing to stabilize the building over the winter and perform due diligence inspections. It then would have another 120 days to do the stabilization work.

ANTI-VIOLENCE ACTIVIST REMEMBERED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who became an anti-violence activist after her sister’s killing four years ago and who was found slain with her 9-year-old daughter last week is being remembered as “a wonderful human being.” An uncle of Chaquinequea Brodie calls the killings “a very senseless act.” Clarence Brodie says the family is going to “miss her dearly” and is “waiting for justice.”

ATLANTIC STURGEON HABITAT

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government is designating critical habitat for the Atlantic sturgeon in a step regulators say will help the fish recover its population. The National Marine Fisheries Services says the designation will apply in coastal areas from Maine to Florida. Federal agencies will have to consult with the fisheries service if they operate or pay for activities that could affect designated critical habitat in nearly 4,000 miles of coastal river habitat.

NATIVE AMERICAN ENCAMPMENT

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Members of a Native American tribe and their supporters have set up an encampment on Brown University land, saying it was illegally taken from them hundreds of years ago. The Pokanoket Nation says the long-term encampment it started Sunday is aimed at reclaiming its ancestral home in Bristol, Rhode Island, which contains spiritually important sites. The university says the land was donated decades ago and it has owned the legal title for more than 60 years.

RI-ECLIPSE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Even in a state experiencing only a partial solar eclipse, people have lined up hours ahead of time for a viewing party at the Museum of Natural History. The total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states Monday. A partial eclipse will be visible from Rhode Island. The Museum of Natural History in Providence is hosting a celebration and viewing party.