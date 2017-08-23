WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

ZONING COMMISSION ELIMINATED

The Groton Town Council voted last night to disband the Zoning Commission, designating the Planning Commission to handle planning and zoning matters. The change, which will be implemented on Jan 1, 2019, is an effort to streamline the development process and encourage growth in Groton. The town is anticipating a demand for housing, retail shops and other services as Electric Boat expands.

BASILICA APPEARS

A New London attorney, who was arrested in June and charged with second-degree assault and breach of peace, appeared in a New Britain court yesterday. Anthony Basilica is accused of attacking a Colchester man at the Black Sheep Pub in Niantic. The man, Joshua Taylor, was arrested as well, after an investigation into the incident. He was charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace. Basilica’s case was continued to Sept. 20th. He is expected to enter a plea.

TERRORIST TARGET COMING TO NL

The guided missile destroyer attacked by al-Qaeda suicide bombers in Yemen in 2000 will be among the ships visiting New London next month. The USS Cole will be part of the CT Maritime Heritage Festival in the city September 8th through 10th. The US Coast Guard cutter Thunder Bay will be berthed with the destroyer at Fort Trumbull. Two other Coast Guard vessels and a number of other ships will dock along the New London waterfront.

GRANTS IN JEOPARDY

At a community development event held at New London High School yesterday, U.S. Representative Joe Courtney encouraged various regional organizations, who may be eligible for federally funded grants, to file applications soon with the state. Courtney expects that Congress will not pass a budget by the end of the federal fiscal year, and, because of this, the dispersal of federal grants could be postponed.

NEW CHEMO DELIVERY

Day Kimball Healthcare in Putnam is one of the first 100 cancer centers nationwide to use new protocol for administering the chemotherapy drug Vincristine. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network has been advocating for the drug to be delivered by IV rather than by syringe, something they feel is an important safety initiative. Vincristine is used to treat, among other cancers, acute leukemia, thyroid cancer and brain tumors.

KILLINGLY MAN CHARGED

A Killingly man is being held on 350-thousand-dollars bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a child. Police say the victim was eleven-years-old when the alleged assaults happened three years ago in Willimantic. State social workers reported the allegations to police, who investigated and arrested Shad Morin this week. He’s charged with first degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

SCHOOL EMPLOYEE CHARGED

A longtime employee of the Westerly School District is facing multiple charges for misappropriation of funds. Police say 52-year-old Lisa Guarnieri deposited more than eight-thousand-dollars in checks intended for the town into her personal bank account. Guarnieri, who turned herself in to police yesterday, could face up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.