THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SIMMONS ANGRY

Officials in Stonington criticized Governor Dannel Malloy yesterday for asking the town to report monies in its undesignated fund while planning to cut all of its $1.6 million in state education aid. First Selectman Rob Simmons calling the request “a disgrace.” Stonington has been building and protecting the undesignated fund balance for almost 20 years. It is designed to provide money for unexpected emergencies.

WORST CASE SCENARIO

Outgoing New London School Superintendant Manuel Rivera presented a contingency plan to members of the Board of Education’s Finance and Audit Committee this week in the event that state education funds fall short of expectations. The school district may have to cut 21 positions in the schools to make up for the possible loss of $2 million in state funding. Rivera called this a “worst case scenario” and noted that teachers would not be included in the possible layoffs.

MAN PINNED

An unidentified man had to be freed by New London firefighters yesterday after being pinned by a printing press inside of a shipping container. The incident took place at the loading dock of “The Day” while workers were loading the press and a jack under the machine broke through the container. The firefighters inserted and inflated an airbag to help them extract the man, who was transported by ambulance to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

INSANE CHANGE OF MIND

A New London man, who is accused of fatally stabbing his live-in girlfriend in 2015, has changed his mind about pursuing an insanity defense. David McKeever appeared in New London Superior Court yesterday and indicated through his public defender that his is not happy with the advice of his attorney. McKeever wants to withdraw his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Judge Hillary Strackbein will allow him a new lawyer with whom he can discuss his defense.

NEW OFFICE FOR WEALTH MANAGER

The wealth management company Merrill Lynch will be opening an office in Olde Mistick Village, adding on to the space that was previously part of the Go Fish restaurant. Thirty employees from the current New London and Mystic branches of the company will consolidate and occupy the new office, which could open in the spring. Merrill Lynch plans to expand to 45 employees when the project is complete.

FISH HEARING COMING TO SE CT

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. (AP) – Fishing managers are holding a series of public hearings along the East Coast about potential changes to the way they manage the menhaden fishery.

Menhaden are a heavily fished species of small fish that are used as bait and fish oil. They also play a critical role in ecosystems because they’re preyed upon by larger fish, seabirds, whales and dolphins.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission said last month it’s looking to balance “menhaden’s ecological role as a prey species” with the needs of people who harvest and use it.

The first hearing will take place on Sept. 11 in Old Lyme. Others will be held in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida in September and October.