TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

TEEN OVERDOSE

A Groton woman who pleaded guilty to her role in the overdose death of a 17-year-old girl in a motel room is headed to prison. The U.S. attorney’s office says 43-year-old Adele Bouthillier was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford federal court to four years behind bars for charges of sex trafficking and heroin distribution. Police say Olivia Roark had been found unresponsive of a suspected heroin overdose at a Groton motel on May 29, 2016. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

MURPHY ON HEALTHCARE

Connecticut’s junior U.S. Senator is expressing support for an agreement struck by two leading lawmakers to extend federal payments to health insurers. Chris Murphy says the deal appears to offer short-term stability to the health insurance marketplaces. But Murphy says in order for the affordable care act changes to last, the president must disavow efforts to undermine the system. President Trump says the agreement is a step in the right direction, but he still thinks a system where funding is given to states through federal block grants is the best long-term plan.

LIBRARY CLOSING

The state budget crisis is starting to impact the town of Ledyard. Because of a lack of state funding, the Gales Ferry Library is closing indefinitely at the end of the month. Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn III says his decision to shut down the library was tough, but necessary. He says most towns with a population similar to Ledyard only have one library. All Gales Ferry Library staff members and programs are being shifted to the Bill Library in Ledyard Center.

TEENS HURT IN CRASH

State Police say two 15-year-old youths sustained minor injuries when the 33-year-old car one of them was driving crashed. Troopers responded to the crash in Tolland at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found both teens outside the vehicle, a 1984 Mercedes-Benz. Police determined the car was “traveling unreasonably fast” when it left the road, sideswiped a tree and “came to an uncontrolled rest.” The male driver was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, and risk of injury to a minor. The passenger’s gender was not disclosed. No names were released because of their ages.