WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAYORAL HOPEFULS DEBATE
Several topics are discussed during a debate between the five candidates seeking to become the next mayor of Norwich. It happened last night at Kelly Middle School. The men had a passionate discussion about the future of the central city district tax, which requires residents and businesses in the CCD to pay an additional eight-mills in taxes. Petitioning candidate Joe Radecki says the time has come to eliminate the CCD tax. Libertarian candidate Bill Russell says the city relies too much on revenue generated by the CCD tax. Republican candidate Peter Nystrom says doing away with the CCD tax would drive businesses out of the city. Petitioning candidate Jon Oldfield says the CCD tax needs to be reduced, at the very least. Democratic candidate Derell Wilson says the CCD tax is a non-issue. Among the other issues that came up last night were downtown revitalization, education, and race relations.
NYSTROM COMPLAINS ABOUT OLDFIELD
Petitioning mayoral candidate Jon Oldfield is using his public access TV show to promote his candidacy without giving campaign disclaimers and without reporting the advertising value and Republican mayoral candidate Peter Nystrom filed an election complaint on Friday because of it. Commission staff attorney Josh Foley said he could not confirm whether a complaint has been filed and could not comment on any complaint until it is brought to the commission. The commission meets today, but Nystrom’s complaint is not on the agenda. Foley said the complaint likely wouldn’t be discussed until well after the Nov. 7th election. Oldfield has called the complaint “malarkey.”
AUTHORITY WHACKS BOLING
The New London Housing Authority Board of Commissioners has fired Executive Director Roy Boling and will explore the possibility of hiring a management company to run the authority. The board voted 3-1 both to terminate Boling’s contract and to rehire Lee Erdmann as interim executive director. Commissioner Kathleen Mitchell voted against and accused the commission and Mayor Michael Passero of conducting housing authority business without the full knowledge of the board. The firing comes less than a year after the board voted to terminate the contract of former housing authority executive director Sue Shontell.
EEE HAS ARRIVED
According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, rarely found in the state, has been confirmed in mosquitoes trapped in the eastern Connecticut towns of Hampton and Voluntown. While rare, there are an average of six human cases reported nationally each year. Eastern equine encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain, does not cause illness in most people, but symptoms in severe cases can include headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. There has been one human fatality in the state, which occurred in October 2013 in eastern Connecticut.
RESIDENTS WAITING
The 119 families living at the Crystal Avenue high-rises in New London are awaiting word on exactly when they will be able to move out and when they can expect the Section 8 vouchers they were promised. Many of the more than 50 people who filled a cramped community room at the Thames River Apartments complex on Tuesday are wondering when? The goal has been to move residents out by the end of the year. The distribution process is likely to be phased in, with about 30 residents a month moving out, though it is unclear in what order the residents will be chosen.
HODGES IS HISTORIC
The State Historic Preservation Office and New London Landmarks on Tuesday announced that the Hodges Square Historic District was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service. Construction of I-95 left Hodges Square disconnected from downtown New London, leading to its decline. Officials say this designation asserts that Hodges Square matters, and, by providing access to tax credits, provides tools with which to reverse its decline. Hodges Square is a historic neighborhood that showcased New London’s expansion as the economy shifted from whaling to manufacturing.