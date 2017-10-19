THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

CRASH VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

Police have identified the two people killed in that I-95 crash in Old Lyme yesterday. Eleanor McCarthy of Guilford and Iris Cooper of Pennsylvania died when a dump truck slammed into their car in the northbound lane. The two 71-year-old women where stopped in traffic when the truck driven by a man from Bristol couldn’t stop in time and crashed into the Ford Mustang’s rear-end. The accident happened just before two yesterday afternoon and the highway was closed until nearly 9:30 last night.

FATAL BOAT CRASH

A 55-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with a fatal boating collision last summer. Police charged Mark Rudzinski, of Newtown, with failing to keep a proper lookout and first-degree reckless boating. Authorities say Rudzinski was operating a ski boat on Lake Zoar in July when he struck a pontoon boat. The operator of the pontoon, 52-year-old Randall Pineau, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His wife, Katherine, was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and later released.

MALLOY STILL WAITING

Governor Dannel Malloy says he’s still waiting for details of the tentative budget accord reached by state legislative leaders on Wednesday. Malloy says he’s not sure if the deal contains the structural changes he’s looking for because he hasn’t seen the document. The Governor says he continues to reserve judgment on the agreement, and he’s not ruling out a veto if it doesn’t meet his specifications.