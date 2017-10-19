THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

COUNCIL HOPEFULS SPAR
Several topics are discussed during a public forum for the city council candidates in New London. The event took place last night at the New London Public Library. Republican candidate Katherine Goulart says the city should establish a unique historical district designed to attract visitors. Incumbent Democratic city councilor Don Venditto says New London should take a page out of the playbook of Mystic and Stonington and use history to present themselves as a destination. Other topics that came up last night included tax abatements for historic properties. Incumbent Democratic council candidate Anthony Nolan says the city simply can’t afford tax abatement programs and should look elsewhere to save buyers money. The forum was sponsored by New London Landmarks.
NORWICH COUNCIL CANDIDATES DEBATE
Residents in attendance at the Norwich City Council debate last night were treated to a debate with many ideas and spirited exchanges. Republican Joanne Philbrick objected to claims that the Republicans’ budget process was not transparent. The debate was held at the Frank Center at Norwich Free Academy.
CRASH KILLS 2
Old Lyme Police say two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north between Exits 70 and 71 around 2:00 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. The crash creating hours of traffic delays on and off the highway, as police cleared the latest wreckage in what has historically been a treacherous section of the interstate. The names of the victims were not released.
MAN ARRESTED IN GUNFIRE INCIDENT
A Norwich man has been arrested in connection with an April 17 gunshot incident at the Oakwood Knoll public housing complex. Tamir Dixon was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on a $250,000 bond and was arraigned yesterday in Norwich Superior Court.
OD DEATH LEADS TO GUILTY PLEA
A Plainfield man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in connection with an Aug. 2016, overdose death of a 38-year-old woman in a Plainfield motel. George Kinney pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Kinney is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10th and faces up to 20 years.
RAIL CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS FUNDED
The town of Stonington has received unanimous support from the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments to seek grants for a $1.7 million upgrade of two rail crossings that First Selectman Rob Simmons has said have been unsafe for the past 20 years. The towns’ application for the grant points out the improvements were excluded from the $2.3 billion of work to install high speed rail in the Northeast Corridor 20 years ago. The grant would come from the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery program to upgrade the Elihu Island and Walker’s Dock crossings.
