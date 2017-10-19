THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

COUNCIL HOPEFULS SPAR

Several topics are discussed during a public forum for the city council candidates in New London. The event took place last night at the New London Public Library. Republican candidate Katherine Goulart says the city should establish a unique historical district designed to attract visitors. Incumbent Democratic city councilor Don Venditto says New London should take a page out of the playbook of Mystic and Stonington and use history to present themselves as a destination. Other topics that came up last night included tax abatements for historic properties. Incumbent Democratic council candidate Anthony Nolan says the city simply can’t afford tax abatement programs and should look elsewhere to save buyers money. The forum was sponsored by New London Landmarks.

NORWICH COUNCIL CANDIDATES DEBATE

Residents in attendance at the Norwich City Council debate last night were treated to a debate with many ideas and spirited exchanges. Republican Joanne Philbrick objected to claims that the Republicans’ budget process was not transparent. The debate was held at the Frank Center at Norwich Free Academy.

CRASH KILLS 2

Old Lyme Police say two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north between Exits 70 and 71 around 2:00 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. The crash creating hours of traffic delays on and off the highway, as police cleared the latest wreckage in what has historically been a treacherous section of the interstate. The names of the victims were not released.

MAN ARRESTED IN GUNFIRE INCIDENT

A Norwich man has been ar­rested in connection with an April 17 gunshot in­ci­dent at the Oak­wood Knoll pub­lic hous­ing com­plex. Tamir Dixon was charged Wed­nes­day with at­tempted first-de­gree as­sault, first-de­gree reck­less en­dan­ger­ment, un­law­ful dis­charge of a firearm and crim­i­nal pos­ses­sion of a firearm. He was held on a $250,000 bond and was ar­raigned yesterday in Nor­wich Su­pe­rior Court.

OD DEATH LEADS TO GUILTY PLEA

A Plainfield man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in connection with an Aug. 2016, overdose death of a 38-year-old woman in a Plainfield motel. George Kinney pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Kinney is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10th and faces up to 20 years.

RAIL CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS FUNDED

The town of Stonington has received unanimous sup­port from the South­east­ern Con­necti­cut Coun­cil of Govern­ments to seek grants for a $1.7 mil­lion up­grade of two rail cross­ings that First Select­man Rob Sim­mons has said have been un­safe for the past 20 years. The towns’ ap­pli­ca­tion for the grant points out the im­prove­ments were ex­cluded from the $2.3 bil­lion of work to in­stall high speed rail in the North­east Cor­ri­dor 20 years ago. The grant would come from the Trans­porta­tion In­vest­ment Gen­er­at­ing Eco­nomic Re­cov­ery pro­gram to up­grade the Elihu Is­land and Walker’s Dock cross­ings.

