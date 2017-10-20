FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

GROTON DETECTIVES ASSIST FBI IN THREE ARRESTS

Groton, Ct. – Groton Detectives, area law enforcement and the FBI conducted surveillance at a local Groton hotel on October 13. One person, Othalia Sanchez, was arrested for prostitution. Police also arrested Christina Onorati and Rodney Rowe for drug related offenses seizing an amount of marijuana, over 23 grams of crack cocaine, 34 oxycodone pills, and almost $1,300.00 in cash. Sanchez was processed on the prostitution charge and on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree. Sanchez was released after posting a $10,000 bond. Onorati and Rowe were processed and released on $5,000.00 bonds. Rowe was then remanded to custody by Parole and taken to Corrigan Correctional. All three were given court dates in New London on October 27th.

VEHICLE ROLLOVER IN PRESTON

Preston, Ct. – Emergency Responders were dispatched to a report of a rollover crash in the area of 37 Route 2 in Preston this morning. The Norwich Bulletin reports crews were working to clear the scene of the one-car crash, which occurred near the Citgo gas station. Preston Ambulance and American Ambulance were seen leaving the scene shortly before 11:30 a.m. No more information was immediately available.

MYSTIC RIVER BOATHOUSE PROJECT MOVING FORWARD

Stonington, Ct. – The town of Stonington has announced that it will begin environmental testing of the Mystic River boathouse park property next week. Voters approved $2.2 million in 2016,to buy the 1.5-acre property on Route 27 and create the park after a review and testing assured the town that there were no serious environmental problems with the site. For years, a coal burning byproduct called slag, was hauled from the Rossie Velvet Mill across the street back to the property and dumped into the Mystic River. A large potion of the boathouse site park was formed by slag. The town now needs to develop a remediation plan for the site in order to acquire a permit for the work from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

PRESTON RESIDENTS WANT TROOPER REINSTATED

Preston, Ct. – Residents of Preston have submitted a petition seeking to reinstate a second resident state trooper cut from the town budget last spring and that has renewed tensions between the boards of selectmen and finance that nearly led to a lawsuit a month ago over a similar dispute. The Board of Selectmen voted at a special meeting Thursday to send the issue to a town meeting and will set the schedule and wording for the call of the meeting next Thursday. First Selectman Robert Congdon said the town meeting likely will be held Nov. 2nd. He said the petition was prompted by several home burglaries in recent weeks.

BREWERY, “FOOD HALLS'”FOR FORMER NORWICH HUMAN SERVICES BLDG?

The city of Norwich has received two proposals to purchase and develop the former Human Services building at 80 Broadway. The city closed the building in September with a goal of selling the vacated building and placing it on the tax rolls. A proposal by Raymond Casper and Justin Smith of Norwich called for buying the building for $50,000 and creating a brewery in the building. Sofia LeWitt and Asaf Cohen of Norwich submitted a bid to buy the building for $131,300 and create a food hall in the building. They said the concept would be to have various food vendors offer breakfast, lunch and “afternoon tea” from individual booths or stations..

POLICE ARREST TRUCK DRIVER IN DEC 2106 FATALITY

State police say they have arrested the man who was driving a tractor-trailer that struck and killed a 31-year-old Middletown woman on Interstate 95 south on Dec 1st 2016. Nicolae Marcu of Bedford, N.H., was charged Oct. 11th on a warrant with negligent homicide with a vehicle and failure to drive in the proper lane. Witnesses told police Ashley Ferguson had pulled her Kia Optima fully into the breakdown lane was leaning into the back seat to check on her daughter with the rear driver’s side door open when Marcu drove into the left side of the car killing her. Marcu was released on a $10,000 bond, and is due in New London Superior Court on Oct. 26th.