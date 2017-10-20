FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

A person has been struck by a vehicle in Norwich. According to police, it happened at the intersection of North Main and 8th streets this morning. Eyewitnesses tell “The Bulletin,” the victim is the owner of the B&M Service Station, which is located at the intersection. The victim was reportedly taken to Backus Hospital with what eyewitnesses believe is a hip injury. No confirmation of that from police or hospital authorities.

TRUCK IN FATAL CRASH RECENTLY CITED

Federal records show that the dump truck involved in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash on a notorious stretch of Interstate 95 was cited for a brake-related violation less than two months ago. The crash happened when a dump truck driver slammed on his brakes but still crashed into the back of a stopped mustang, sending it spinning into the back of a stopped tractor trailer. The mustang burst into flames killing its two female occupants.

FUEL CELL AT SUB BASE

Navy and energy officials say a deal has been reached to site a 7.4 megawatt fuel cell park on the Groton Naval Submarine Base. The multi-million dollar fuel cell project, which has been years in the works, will supply electric power to the base and the local power grid and strengthen its energy security and reliability.

OYSTER FARM OPPOSED

More than 100 Quiambaug Cove res­i­dents and their at­tor­neys packed the tiny Stonington Town Hall meet­ing room and the hall­way out­side it Thurs­day night to again let the Shell­fish Com­mis­sion know they op­pose an ap­pli­ca­tion for a com­mer­cial oys­ter farm­ing op­er­a­tion in a small sec­tion of the cove. The com­mis­sion spent about 30 min­utes answering ques­tions and con­cerns about the process for eval­u­at­ing and mak­ing a de­ci­sion on the ap­pli­ca­tion. Cove res­i­dents say al­low­ing com­mer­cial ac­tiv­ity in the cove for the first time would lead to more com­mer­cial op­er­a­tions and de­crease prop­erty val­ues.

PW DIRECTOR SEEKS REHAB

A former public works director in Thompson, accused of using town money to buy a forklift for his own use, could learn next month whether he’s eligible for a pretrial diversionary program. If successfully completed, it could leave him without a criminal record. Leo Adams submitted an application on Wednesday and if granted, he would have to abide by whatever conditions the court places on him including treatment, restitution or community service.

BANK STREET CHANGES MAY BE FOR GOOD

Many in New London agree making Bank Street a one-lane road has cre­ated a much safer area to park and shop. Others have com­plained about the bot­tle­necks, es­pe­cially in the area where Bank Street meets Ocean and Jef­fer­son av­enues, cre­ated by Elec­tric Boat em­ploy­ees seek­ing other ways out of the city. The Plan­ning and Zon­ing Com­mis­sion was just as con­flicted Thurs­day, when mem­bers voted 4-3 to pro­vide a pos­i­tive re­fer­ral to the City Coun­cil on mak­ing the change per­ma­nent. The city even­tu­ally plans to con­vert Eu­gene O’Neill Drive and Ma­sonic Street to two-way traf­fic, among other changes de­signed to ease the flow of traf­fic in and out of the city.

HOOKER ROUND-UP

Norwich Police have arrested one man and four women in connection with an FBI-led, nationwide effort aimed at finding underage victims who have been forced into prostitution. Police said undercover officers, detectives and members of the FBI worked together in the Oct. 13th operation, which included answering ads for prostitution posted on various websites. Police charged one of the suspects Jerome Taylor with promoting prostitution and interfering with an officer. The four women were all charged with prostitution. All five were released on $5,000 non-surety bonds, and are due in Court Oct. 26th.