SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

CONNECTICUT TEACHERS ASKED TO BE PART OF BUDGET SOLUTION

State spending on retired teachers’ pensions has been the fastest growing cost in state government in recent years – so changes were seemingly inevitable when the spotlight on it intensified during this legislative session. After months of wrangling over how to begin reining in these costs, Republican and Democratic legislative leaders settled on having public school teachers and other educators pay an additional 1 percent of their salary toward the pension fund – a $775 yearly increase for the the average teacher and school administrator starting next fiscal year. The General Assembly is expected to vote on the change next week.

LAWMAKER: NO PLANS TO NAME HIGHER UP WHO CITED SEXUAL FAVORS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker says she has no plans to give state police the name of a more senior legislator who she said told her sexual favors would allow her bills to go further. Democratic state Rep. Teresa Tanzi on Friday tells WPRI-TV that police have not asked for the person’s name. Authorities launched an inquiry Wednesday. Tanzi says police told her it’s up to her whether to pursue a complaint.

NEW LONDON POLICE HAVE A NEW CONTRACT

The New London City Council has approved a new three-year contract with city police that provides 2 percent raises to police officers each year through 2020. Steve Fields, the city’s chief administrative officer, said months of negotiations led to an agreement that he considers, reasonable and fair.

COAST GUARD TO THE RESCUE

Three people whose vessel was taking on water near Pine Island, Off UCONN Avery Point were assisted by the Coast Guard just after 1:30 Friday afternoon. A caller stated that an 18-foot vessel was taking on water and the boaters had launched two red flares. A rescue crew dewatered the vessel and towed the boat to the Groton Public Boat Ramp. There were no injuries and no pollution reported.

NORWICH PEDESTRIAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Norwich Police were called to the intersection of North Main Street and Eighth Street for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 6:15 Friday morning. The victim was struck while crossing the roadway, was transported to Backus hospital and shortly after was transferred to Hartford Hospital where he remains in critical condition. The vehicle and driver involved remained at the scene cooperating fully with police. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call and report it to the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 or contact the anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 ext. 500.

MYSTIC MARRIOT HOSTS JOB FAIR MONDAY

Looking for a new job? a fresh start? better position or a new career direction? You’re invited to attend a free job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa. Hosted by TheDay.Jobs, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, Hall Communications, Atlantic Broadband, American Job Center, The Day and the Groton Public Library, the Fall 2017 Job Fair is expected to attract more than 50 employers from both the public and private sectors ready to hire for immediate openings. For full event details and to pre-register, visit www.theday.com/jobfair.

THREE RIVERS C.C. CELEBRATES WITH RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30th, at Three Rivers Community College, Room C113 it’s newly renovated Tutoring and Academic Success Center. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at Three Rivers, 574 New London Turnpike, Norwich, Room C113. After the ribbon is cut, guests will be welcome to tour the expanded facility and enjoy refreshments.

MAYORAL DEBATE OF OCT 17 TO BE REPLAYED THIS WEEKEND

The Norwich mayoral debate of Oct. 17 at Slater Auditorium will be aired four times this weekend on the education channels of Comcast Cable and Frontier Communications. The 90-minute debate, hosted by NFA Young Voters’ Society and the Norwich Bulletin, will air at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and again at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday on NFA-TV Education Access, Channel 12 on Comcast Norwich and Channel 99 on Frontier Communications. The debate featured five Norwich mayoral candidates.