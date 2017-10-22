SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

MANSFIELD RESTAURANT EXPLOSION

Several people were injured after and explosion at the Spring Hill Inn in Mansfield on Saturday. Around 5:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to 957 Storrs Road for a report of an explosion. State police said six people were injured in the explosion. At this time, injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Life Star transported at least one person to Hartford Hospital. There was an event being held at the Spring Hill Inn hosted by the Windham Area Interfaith Ministry. There were expected to be around 75 people at the event. According to witnesses, there were only around 25 people inside the building at the time of explosion. According to witnesses inside of the building, they smelled a faint gas odor before the explosion. They said the people that were injured had burns, but were conscious and alert after the explosion. Mansfield Fire Department said the explosion happened in the kitchen as caterers prepared food for the fundraiser. The Fire Chief said six workers were hurt, two have more serious burns, but everyone is expected to recover. Route 195 between Route 275 and Spring Hill was closed while crews investigated this incident. The road has since reopened. The Mansfield Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal are investigating what caused the explosion.

The Plainfield Police Department said they have arrested 31-year-old Ryan Johnson of Plainfield after he fled from officers at his home on Friday night. Police said they were running a wanted person check for Johnson at his home on Canterbury Road when he fled on foot out the back door of his home upon the arrival of the Officers. Johnson was placed under arrest after a short foot pursuit and was charged with three counts of violation of probation, three counts of failure to appear, and interfering with a police investigation. Police said Johnson is being held on multiple bonds adding up to $73,000 in total and he is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LEDYARD

A serious crash closed Route 214 Saturday afternoon. Gales Ferry units operating with Ledyard Center Fire responded to a motorcycle accident with serious injuries at the intersection of Stoddards Wharf and Whalehead Road. Lifestar was called to the scene.

UNCASVILLE MAN ARRESTED ON DUI, WEAPONS CHARGES

MONTVILLE- An Uncasville man was arrested for weapons and drunk driving charges after police observed him speeding, according to a police report. State police told The Bulletin an officer with the Montville Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop of a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle at approximately 12:29 a.m. on Friday. According to a report, Keith Diaz, 37, of 3 Broadview Ave. in Uncasville was observed “traveling at a high rate of speed” in a 35 mile per hour zone. Police say during the traffic stop they smelt an alcoholic odor on Diaz, and conducted a standardized field sobriety test. Diaz was also found to be in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

STRING OF CAR BREAK-INS IN COLCHESTER

COLCHESTER- Police say six unlocked vehicles were entered, and one vehicle’s window was broken in a string of overnight car break-ins in Colchester. Several items have been reported stolen, police say. The Bulletin reports at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, several vehicles were entered on Bulkeley Hill Road, Falls Circle, Beech Place and Davidson Road in Colchester. An area homeowner captured video of a suspect attempting to gain entry to her vehicle in her driveway, police say. Colchester police have reported an array of vehicle break-ins in the area in the preceding weeks. Police are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to review the footage in an attempt to obtain an image of the suspect’s face, or a vehicle that may be associated with the incidents. Colchester police are asking anyone with information to contact the none emergency line at (860) 537-7270.

The General Assembly is making progress towards an agreement on the state budget, but few have seen the specifics of what the budget will include and because of that State Treasurer Denise Nappier is urging caution. The State of Connecticut has been without a budget for 113 days now and Nappier, well optimistic for resolution, she is warning of possible consequences that could lie within the budget. Nappier noted that the state may not have the cash to pay for its bills if the proposed cap on bond issuance is not accompanied by a similar cap on bond funded capital spending. In addition, because of projects already underway the state may need to drain cash resources or borrow external to cover expenses.

CLEAN DIESEL PROJECTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is making $183,000 in federal funds available to businesses, organizations and local and state governments that want to replace large, older diesel engines with electric or newer, cleaner-burning engines. The funding is provided under the federal Diesel Emission Reduction Act. DEEP administers the grants, designed to support green technologies while reducing air pollution. The program covers up to 60 percent of the cost of replacing older engines with new technology, which can reduce air pollution and save money in reduced fuel consumption. Connecticut has received $3.3 million in DERA funding since 2008. It’s been spent on projects that ultimately reduced more than 2,300 tons of diesel emissions.

STATE ARCHIVES ONLINE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Documents from the Rhode Island state archives are now online so teachers and students can access them easily. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says she’s making the primary source documents available in this way for the first time as part of American Archives Month, so educators can use them in their classrooms. The teacher resources section on the Department of State website features an interactive timeline of Rhode Island’s history from 1600 to the present and themed collections of significant archival documents dating back to the 1600s. Gorbea says the resources can complement efforts in the classroom or at home and she hopes they’ll prompt thoughtful conversations about how the state’s past relates to civic engagement today.

PRINTING 3-D ARTERIES

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Doctors at the University of Connecticut are using 3-D printing technology to help them practice delicate brain surgery. They have figured out a way to convert blood vessel scans into files that can be read by a printer, creating a three-dimensional model of the arteries and vessels a doctor must navigate when removing blood clots from stroke patients. The models cost about $14 to create. The doctors say this first-of-its-kind procedure provides a cheaper alternative to computer simulators and is much safer than doing the procedure for the first time on an actual patient. The medical physicist who came up with idea said he hopes it will allow for better training in rural areas and third-world countries that don’t have access to more expensive surgical simulators.