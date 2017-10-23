MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAN STABBED IN HOME INVASION

Norwich police are on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous. Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Uzialko allegedly invaded a home on Quarto Road around 10 Saturday night and stabbed the occupant. The man is in intensive care being treated for several stab wounds. Police say Uzialko fled on foot and, along with knives, may have a gun. Authorities say he is 5-10, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a beard and was last wearing a light colored, long-sleeved sweatshirt and dark pants. Uzialko is wanted for attempted murder and home invasion. If you have information about the case or know of Uzialko’s whereabouts, contact Norwich Police.

CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES GROTON MAN

A Groton man is critically injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Ledyard. Derek Palmerone was taken by medical helicopter to Hartford Hospital after Saturday’s crash on Route 214. Palmerone remains at the hospital in critical but stable condition. The pickup truck was driven by a 17-year-old male from Gales Ferry, who currently is not facing any charges.

ALLEGED LOOTER IN COURT

Authorities say Jessica Chacho, the Montville woman accused of stealing her grandmother’s identity, and gaining access to her grandmother’s bank account in 2014, was in court Friday. According to police, Chacho said that she had verbal permission from her grandmother to use money in her bank account. Authorities said that Chacho confessed that she had used some of the money from her grandmother’s account to help her dad obtain medication to help him stay off heroin. Chacho also told police that she used the money to buy cigarettes and to fulfill a gambling habit. She also started consuming about $50 in alcohol every night. State police from Troop E arrested Chacho on May 22. She is charged with four counts first-degree identity theft and is due back in court on Nov. 17th.

BRIDGE REPAIR STARTS TODAY

Repairs and repainting of the Joshuatown Bridge over the Eight Mile River in Old Lyme is expected to begin today. The repairs are expected to take about three weeks to complete. Short one-lane road closures can be expected but detours probably won’t be required and traffic shouldn’t be impacted significantly. Drivers are cautioned to drive carefully and be aware of workers when you travel near and across the bridge.

RATE HIKES GET A HEARING

A hearing on proposed increases to sewer and water rates will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall in East Lyme Tuesday evening. The Water and Sewer Commission will then consider approving the new rates at its regular meeting after the hearings. The commission is proposing a five percent rate increase for most water users and a three percent increase for most sewer users. Users of more than 2 1/2 million gallons of water would see a 15 percent rate increase for water and ten percent increase for sewer. Public Works Director Joe Bragaw said the water rate increase is needed to cover the cost of aging infrastructure and a decline in water usage. There was also decreased sewage usage and revenue this year.