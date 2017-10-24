TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

BUDGET VOTE POSSIBLE WED.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut legislative leaders say they’re hoping to hold votes on a long-awaited bipartisan state budget deal as early as Wednesday. Leaders reached a “handshake deal” early Tuesday morning on the final details of a tentative budget framework announced last week. Connecticut has been without a two-year tax-and-spending plan since the new fiscal year began July 1. Lawmakers revealed some details of the plan, but no documents were made available late Tuesday afternoon. They were still being drafted by legislative staff. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says his members are disappointed the compromise does not make substantial changes to state employee pensions. The plan also does not scrap the car tax, as suggested last week. Tentative plans call for the Senate to vote Wednesday and the House of Representatives on Thursday.

OCCUM HOME INVASION

Two men are facing criminal charges after a home invasion in Occum. 28-year-old Christopher Manuel of Stafford Springs and 29-year-old Sean Simmons of Norwich are accused of breaking into a home on Bridge Street just after 4:30 this morning. Police say the two men pointed a gun at two people inside the home before Manuel physically assaulted one of the occupants. Both suspects fled the scene, but were quickly apprehended by Norwich police. Manuel and Simmons are each being held on 100-thousand dollars bond. They’re scheduled to appear in court in November 2nd.

NEWTOWN DOCUMENTS RELEASED

FBI documents say there was evidence the Newtown school shooter had an interest in children that could be categorized as pedophilia, but there was no proof he ever acted out on that interest. The records were among more than 1,500 pages of documents released by the FBI on Tuesday in connection with its investigation of the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 first-graders and six educators before killing himself as police arrived. The documents do not disclose what evidence there was of Lanza’s interest in children. The records also say there was evidence Lanza began contemplating the attack as early as March 2011. The FBI’s behavioral analysis unit concluded that Lanza did not “snap,” but rather carefully and methodically planned the shooting.

NFA GRAD WINS MILKEN AWARD

An English teacher at Hall High School in West Hartford, who grew up in Preston, and graduated from Norwich Free Academy, is one of just 45 people to be honored with the “Milken Educator” award this school year– and the only recipient in Connecticut. Anna Capo-Bianco was surprised with the award today, in front of an all-school assembly. The 33-year-old UConn alum says she’s motivated by her students. The award includes a 25-thousand dollar no-strings-attached prize. Capo-Bianco says she intends to “pay it forward.”

NL MAN ADMITS TO DISTRIBUTING HEROIN

A New London man awaits sentencing after admitting to distributing heroin that led to a fatal overdose in the city. 19-year old Jason Shepherd pleaded guilty in Hartford Federal Court Tuesday to one count of heroin distribution, and faces a January 19th court date where he could be sentenced to as much as 20 years in prison. Court documents show Shepherd supplied the heroin that caused the May 1st death of a 36-year old male in a New London apartment. Shepherd is out on a 100-thousand dollar bond.

GRISWOLD MAN SENTENCED FOR SEX ASSAULT OF MINOR

A Griswold man will serve four years behind bars after admitting to sexually assaulting an underage girl some 100 times over a four-year period. 47-year old Robert Pendergast changed his plea to guilty Tuesday in New London Superior Court. Police say Pendergast molested the victim beginning when she was 10 years old. She didn’t tell anyone about it until she was 16. Pendergast was arrested back in March, and is to be formally sentenced December 19th.