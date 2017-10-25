WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

STATE BUDGET UPDATE

The Connecticut Senate is scheduled to vote on a bipartisan, compromise state budget agreement, possibly moving closer toward ending a months-long budget impasse. If the budget bill clears the Senate, as expected, the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday morning on the two-year, approximately $40 billion plan. It remains uncertain whether Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy will sign the budget agreement into law or whether the legislature will need to override a possible veto. Malloy’s spokeswoman, Kelly Donnelly, says the governor hadn’t received a copy of the budget as of late Wednesday morning.

STABBING SUSPECT DEAD

State Police say the search for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Norwich last weekend has ended with the suspect dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers. Brandon Uzialko was wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing during a home invasion last Saturday night that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim was a new boyfriend of Uzialko’s ex-girlfriend. The 25-year-old Uzialko was located at about 7 p.m. Tuesday and exchanged gunfire with Norwich police. He fled on foot and was found dead several hours later at a different location.

NEW LONDON STABBING

New London police are still investigating a double stabbing that left one man dead. Officers responded to a 911 call at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday found the victims on the second-floor outside landing of an apartment building. Both victims were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. One of them, 33-year-old Raheeim General, died there about an hour later. The other, 46-year-old Metese Hinds, was treated and released and later arrested and held on $10,000 bond for an alleged violation of a protective order.

VETERANS GROUP ROBBED

A Connecticut veterans organization says it was burglarized twice in two days as thieves made off with a vending machine and raffle money. Frank Trosky, quartermaster of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5157 in Waterbury, says it’s unclear how much money was taken. He tells the Republican-American that the vending machine, which dispenses pull-tab gaming tickets, was worth $5,000 and can hold up to $1,800. The machine was later found in pieces. Trosky says the post fixed a broken door after the machine was stolen Oct. 15 but it was smashed in again the next day, when the raffle money was found to be missing.